Ivanka Trump recycles checked two piece co-ord while addressing the Warsaw Process

The daughter of current President, Donald Trump , 73, who also acts as one of his senior political advisors, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. Pictured yesterday, Ivanka Trump addressed the Warsaw Processes in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta co-ord piece. Currently stocked at a discounted rate online at Mytheresa, the top and skirt combo retail for £1591. The Oscar de la Renta dark navy two-piece is made up of graphic colorways, and is a perfect outfit as a cold-weather staple that adds some glamour to everyday businesswear.

White thread has been embroidered on to its base to create a checked pattern for a preppy yet polished finish.

The cotton-blend blouse oozed confidence with a precise and flattering silhouette.

Cut with a peplum hem that split open strikingly at the front, the design worked a curved, cocoon-like silhouette and cinched in at the waist – by a detachable coordinated belt made from the same material – to accentuate Ivanka’s petite waist.

The skirt – which is made from the same navy material and is from the same collection – sat high on the waist and fell into an A-line silhouette just under the knee.

Ivanka then added a matching checked black tote bag and a pair of suede burgundy court heels.

Opting for natural glamour, Ivanka wore light smokey brown eyeshadow, had bronzed and rouged cheeks and wore a matte nude lip.