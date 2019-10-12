Ivanka Trump recycles checked two piece co-ord while addressing the Warsaw Process

The daughter of current President, Donald Trump, 73, who also acts as one of his senior political advisors, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. Pictured yesterday, Ivanka Trump addressed the Warsaw Processes in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta co-ord piece. Currently stocked at a discounted rate online at Mytheresa, the top and skirt combo retail for £1591. The Oscar de la Renta dark navy two-piece is made up of graphic colorways, and is a perfect outfit as a cold-weather staple that adds some glamour to everyday businesswear.
White thread has been embroidered on to its base to create a checked pattern for a preppy yet polished finish.
The cotton-blend blouse oozed confidence with a precise and flattering silhouette.
Cut with a peplum hem that split open strikingly at the front, the design worked a curved, cocoon-like silhouette and cinched in at the waist – by a detachable coordinated belt made from the same material – to accentuate Ivanka’s petite waist.
The skirt – which is made from the same navy material and is from the same collection – sat high on the waist and fell into an A-line silhouette just under the knee.
Ivanka then added a matching checked black tote bag and a pair of suede burgundy court heels.
Opting for natural glamour, Ivanka wore light smokey brown eyeshadow, had bronzed and rouged cheeks and wore a matte nude lip.
Sporting her new short and sleek sharp bob, Ivanka finished off the look with some large pearl drop earrings.
Previously, the outfit made it’s first appearance last year in November, while Ivanka attended the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.
At the time, Ivanka styled the outfit with white accessories – including a belt, tote bag, and heels.
The mother-of-three was seen leaving her home early yesterday morning, on her way to meet with American lawyer and covenant official, Brian Hook to address the Warsaw Process.
Fans took to Instagram to praise the first daughter on her outfit choice of the day and the work she’s doing, with some commenting how “great” and “fabulous” she looked.
One fan commented saying: “Ivanka Trump, so inspirational today at #WarsawProcess, women are absolutely critical to the national security of a nation.”
Whilst another said: “Ivanka Trump, killed it today at #WarsawProcess and looked fabulous while doing it.”
Ivanka’s appearance comes a few days after she was pictured signing the White House’s Pledge to Americas Workers at El Centro community college on October 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
On the day Ivanka decided to show off her model figure in an eye-catching emerald-green suit and killer heels.
The mum-of-three chose to dress in office chic as she donned a tailored green suit to the meeting.
She wore an emerald jacket which had two buttons on either side and she left it undone.
Ivanka matched the piece with a pair of high-waisted green trousers that were pulled in by a thick belt.
The A-line trousers highlighted her toned legs and they were cropped above the ankle.
The power suit was teamed with a simple black t-shirt which was tucked into her trousers.
At the meeting, Ivanka added some glamour to her look with a pair of closed-toe stiletto high heel shoes.
Her short blonde bob was worn straight and tucked behind her ears, showing off a pair of chunky gold hoops.
The businesswoman completed the look with a full face of makeup, including lashing of mascara and nude lipstick.