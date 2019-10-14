Ivanka Trump snub: How husband Jared Kushner made ‘dismissive’ comment about pregnancy

Jared allegedly said to a colleague after the birth of their second child, Joseph, in 2013, that he “could not understand why people took so much time off around pregnancies”. He added: “After all, there are so many people helping.” According to 2019 book ‘Kushner Inc’, his attitude had somewhat evolved from Ivanka’s first pregnancy.

When Arabella was born in 2011 he told the same colleague that he was “amazed” at how quickly Ivanka went back to work. Apparently, within days of giving birth, Ivanka was down in Miami closing a deal on the Doral Golf Resort and Spa for the Trump Organisation. Jared said of his wife: “She feels she has to prove herself to her father.” Jared’s colleague said he seemed surprised and impressed, but that just two years later he was far more dismissive. READ MORE: Donald Trump’s snub about Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner revealed

Ivanka Trump went back to work quickly after all her pregnancies

Ivanka was pregnant during the 2016 presidential campaign

It appeared that he was starting to see Ivanka’s unusually rapid return to work as the norm, rather than an exception. Mr Kushner also “had zero awareness that he was born on third base”, according to a former colleague, a phrase that refers to someone who was born with a silver spoon in their mouth but still thinks their standing in life is because of their own doing. Perhaps it is his lack of understanding of their privilege that Mr Kushner assumed every mother has “so many people helping”. After giving birth to Arabella in 2011 and Joseph in 2013, Ivanka had their third child Theodore in 2016.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been married for a decade

Jared’s comments might particularly sting Ivanka as she suffered from postpartum depression after each of her pregnancies. She revealed on The Dr Oz Show: “With each of my three children, I had some level of postpartum depression. “It was a very challenging emotional time for me, because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent, as an entrepreneur or as an executive. “And I had such easy pregnancies that in some way the juxtaposition hit me even harder.” READ MORE:

Pregnant Ivanka Trump

Ivanka and Jared with their three children, 2017

She added that it was “incredibly important” to talk about this issue because it is “something that effects parents all over the country”. She and Jared “worked hard to perfect the image” of a young family “mastering the work-life balance”, using Ivanka’s Instagram account to project this to the world. Despite his comments, Jared was at least proud of how hard his wife worked. After getting married, the couple first lived in Jared’s duplex on Astor Place, then moved to a Trump building on Park Avenue and 59th Street.

They liked to entertain friends in their newlyweds’ home – mostly fellow “silver-spooners” like Rob Speyer, Jamie Johson and David Lauren, or older moguls they aspired to be. Richard Mack recalled one of these dinner parties in which Ivanka insisted that ‘libertarian’ and ‘liberal’ meant the same thing. When Mr Mack suggested they look it up, she said: “I’ll take that under advisement.” According to author Vicky Ward, while both Ivanka and Jared were less volatile than their fathers, beneath their polish was “a toxic mix of arrogance and ignorance”.

Ivanka Trump revealed her struggle with postpartum depression on Dr Oz