Jack Grealish ends Man Utd transfer talk and pens new five-year Aston Villa contract

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has committed his future to the club by signing a five-year contract extension which puts to bed any rumours of a potential move to Manchester United.

United have been keeping track of the newly-capped England international and were considering making a move.

Villa insisted that they would not let the 25-year-old leave on the cheap and were holding out for a fee in the region of £80million.

That figure put off potential suitors and Villa have been able to keep hold of their man.

“I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa,” Grealish said. “It is my club, my home and I am very happy here.

“The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it.”

“He is there for another five years and they will probably try to attract other players to the club who will want to play with him.

“They have done it in the past and they will look to do it again.

“Remember, the window is still open so hopefully Jack Grealish will see how ambitious this Aston Villa hierarchy are.”

