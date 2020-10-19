Home Celebrity Jack P Shepherd: Coronation Street star admits ‘horrible stepmum’ fears about girlfriend
Celebrity

Jack P Shepherd: Coronation Street star admits ‘horrible stepmum’ fears about girlfriend

0

By

“I didn’t want to scare Hanni off but we did have the discussion about marriage and children early on, as you need to know you want the same things.”

Jack and Hanni previously gave fans a funny insight into their relationship when they bickered over his antics at home.

“Does anyone else have this problem?” Hanni wrote online followed by an angry emoji next to a picture of her beau.

Jack could be seen standing up in front of the TV screen playing a computer game and had apparently been at it for hours on end.

Hanni, who works behind-the-scenes of Corrie, unfortunately failed to get a response from the distracted actor when she asked him to turn it off.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRegister home test: How to get a home testing kit for COVID-19
Next articleWhat Melania Trump's Fashion Choices Say About Her Politics

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

90 Day Fiance's Ariela and Biniyam Introduce Son Aviel: See Pics

0
ByRiley Cardoza Looking back! Nearly one year after Ariela Weinberg gave birth to her first child, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star is...
Read more
Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin Gets a New Tattoo on Her Ring Finger in Honor of Husband Justin Bieber

0
ByHailey Baldwin Gets Tattoo in Honor of Husband Justin Bieber | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageHailey Baldwin Gets a New...
Read more
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Daughter Emme, 12 & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters For Shopping Day

0
ByEmily Selleck Jennifer Lopez is such a great mom to all of her kids! The singer took her daughter Emme, along with her future stepdaughters...
Read more
Celebrity

Phillip Schofield: This Morning host admits he's 'still confused' since coming out as gay

0
ByHe continued: "I'm happy with who I am, I'm not happy with the damage it causes." Phillip has two daughters with his wife Steph and...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over Her Reunion With Offset

0
ByKathy Campbell Cardi B deleted her Twitter account late on Saturday, October 17, after claiming that her fans were harassing her husband, Offset, after the...
Read more
Celebrity

Lil Wayne Is All-Smiles In Adorable Selfie Posted By Model GF Denise Bidot: ‘We Cute’

0
ByEmily Selleck Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are so loved up! The couple, who began dating this year, were all smiles as they posed for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling 'vulnerable' amid 'bumpy ride' of Brexit uncertainty

Travel 0
By“Exchange rates are always changing… whether it’s the ongoing global Coronavirus crisis, the UK’s future outside Europe, or the upcoming US election, there is...
Read more

Covid lockdown: Wales poised for decision on circuit-breaker

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

What Melania Trump's Fashion Choices Say About Her Politics

Fashion 0
By“Vestis facit virum,” wrote Catholic priest and social critic Erasmus in Latin during the Middle Ages, arguing that “clothes make the man.” The adage...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: