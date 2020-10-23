Jack P Shepherd: Corrie star on real reason for hair transplant 'Not because of trolling'

By

He continued to tell OK! Magazine: “I just thought there was the chance I could get it done, and I thought it would make me look and feel better so I went for it!”

Jack underwent the procedure, which is growing in popularity, last year and revealed how the operations have been a success.

Posting to Twitter, he said: “9 months it’s been since my hair transplant, I decided to get one as my hair was falling out and it was affecting my mental health to the point where I considered giving up acting and not being in the public eye.”

He had previously said how issues in his personal life caused stress related hair loss forcing him to take action.