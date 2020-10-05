Jadon Sancho spotted in UK as Man Utd plot transfer deadline day deal

Porto left-back Alex Telles is expected to follow Cavani through the door, after United agreed to pay €20m (£18m) to buy him now.

The defender had been expected to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Red Devils in the January window and join next summer.

But Porto apparently decided to slightly lower their asking price in order to avoid letting him go for free next year.

Telles is expected to fly to Manchester today to put pen to paper on his contract.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here