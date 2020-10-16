'Jagged Little Pill' and 'Moulin Rouge!' to Vie for Tonys

Broadway’s 2019-20 season was cut short in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the industry announced nominees Thursday for its annual Tony Awards with some changes made because of the curtailed calendar.

“Jagged Little Pill,” a show that featured songs from Alanis Morissette’s hit 1995 album of the same name, garnered 15 nominations, the most for any musical. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a spectacle-laden show based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, earned 14 nods.

Just 18 shows were eligible for awards this season, including only four musicals. In seasons past, more than 30 shows vied for honors. Officials with the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing, the two industry organizations behind the Tonys, have yet to announce a date for this year’s presentation.

Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten in ‘Jagged Little Pill.’ Photo: Matthew Murphy

“Jagged” and “Moulin” will compete in the best musical category, along with one other show: “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which is based on the pop great’s life. The category, considered the highest-profile Tony honor because musicals drive the industry, typically has four or five nominees in a full season.

Nevertheless, Arvind Ethan David, a lead producer of “Jagged,” welcomed the recognition. “It feels validating at a time when our industry and our show welcomes the validation,” he said.

Among plays, Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play,” an edgy look at race, sex and power through three interracial couples, and Matthew López’s “The Inheritance,” a two-part work examining gay life in America through several characters, were the most nominated. The former received 12 nods, the most for any play in Tony history, while the latter got eleven.

For Mr. Harris, a Black playwright, the recognition felt especially important, given, as he noted, the struggles of Black artists to have their voices heard on Broadway.

“I feel very honored and grateful that the (theater) community has said this is a play they want to be remembered,” he said.

Adrienne Warren in ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.’ Photo: Manuel Harlan

“Slave Play” and “The Inheritance” will vie in the best play category, along with three other works: Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons,” Simon Stephens and Nick Payne’s “Sea Wall/A Life” and Adam Rapp’s “The Sound Inside.”

For best actor in a leading role in a musical, a single nominee, Aaron Tveit from “Moulin,” will compete in the category, with Tony officials bypassing the only other eligible actor, Chris McCarrell from “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” But Tony officials said it is still a competition because voters will be asked to give Mr. Tveit a “yes” or “no” determination, with a 60% affirmative vote required for the win.

“The Lightning Thief,” a youth-oriented show, was shut out completely nomination-wise by the Tonys, including in the production categories of scenic, costume and lighting design. It was perhaps a signal that, even in a less crowded, curtailed season, the awards platform wanted to uphold that not all shows would be honored.

For best actress in a leading role in a musical, the category drew a fuller slate of three nominees. But theater professionals have pegged Adrienne Warren, who plays the title role in “Tina,” as the likely winner, with her performance being heralded as one of Broadway’s best by any actor or actress in recent seasons.

Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in ‘Slave Play.’ Photo: Matthew Murphy

Nominations also went to some well-known film and television actors who crossed over to Broadway. Among them are three competing for best actor in a leading role in a play: Jake Gyllenhaal for his work in “Sea Wall/A Life,” Tom Hiddleston for “Betrayal” and Blair Underwood for “A Soldier’s Play.”

A number of much-anticipated shows, including the musicals “Six” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” hadn’t opened by the time Broadway shut down in mid-March. Other shows that did open were ruled ineligible because they hadn’t run long enough to be seen by a number of Tony voters.

The category of best revival of a musical was eliminated this year because of the lack of eligible nominees.

Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luis Soria, Jordan Barbour and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in ‘The Inheritance.’ Photo: Matthew Murphy

The nominations come amid great uncertainty for Broadway. The Broadway League recently announced that the shutdown—originally expected to run a few weeks—will now be extended through May 30, 2021.

Nevertheless, James Monroe Iglehart, the Tony Award-winning actor who announced this year’s nominations on the Tony YouTube channel, said that better days were ahead.

“Don’t worry, Broadway will be back,” he said. “And it will be worth the wait.”

