James Bond: All the evidence Rami Malek’s Safin is SECRETLY Dr No in No Time To Die

There has been a lot of speculation that Rami Malek’s James Bond villain is secretly Dr No, the baddie from the film franchise’s first official outing. But there seems to be a ton of evidence that No Time To Die’s Safin is really the classic nemesis, originally played by Joseph Wiseman in the 1962 Sean Connery classic, after all. Here are all the big pieces of the puzzle together.

Rami Malek’s favourite Bond movie is Dr No Back in April, Rami Malek took an interview with Good Morning America where he was asked if he had any favourite James Bond movies. The Oscar-winner intriguingly replied: “I liked Dr No quite a bit.” A Bond story saying he was Dr No was taken down That same month CBS posted a story online which originally said Malek was playing Dr No. According to The Spy Command, this reference was removed, saying: “Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that it is unclear which James Bond villain Malek will be playing.” READ MORE: James Bond producer on why Daniel Craig almost passed on Casino Royale

Oberhauser was secretly Blofeld When the last James Bond movie Spectre was announced, Christoph Waltz’s character was called Franz Oberhauser. With such a movie title, fans immediately suspected he was secretly playing Blofeld, only for the star to deny it. That was until Oberhauser was revealed to be Blofeld, of course. So could Safin be a front for Dr No then? A villain to match Blofeld Spectre built up from Casino Royale, where Daniel Craig’s Bond character arc began. But with Blofeld being the head of Spectre and 007’s arch-enemy, just how can he be topped in No Time To Die? Sure, Waltz’s baddie is back for Craig’s last outing, but Safin can’t just be a new villain. There must be some sort of twist that makes him an enemy of equal-footing with Blofeld – so Dr No perhaps?

The title Bond 25’s title was confirmed as No Time To Die earlier this month. This makes it the first 007 movie to have “No” in the title since, well, Dr No. Perhaps there’s more to it than meets the eye? Dr No Time Die? No hands We’ve had an official No Time To Die poster, a trailer and new image in this month’s Empire, and we still haven’t seen Safin’s hands. In the original film, Dr No lost his hands to radiation, being replaced by bionic metal ones. Could the trailers and posters be hiding these on Malek? Same look It’s hard not to compare Malek’s looks to Dr No, with his jet black hair and similar jawline. Additionally, Safin’s kimono-esque costume is similar to Dr No’s in the original. DON’T MISS…

