James Bond: CLEAR favourite to replace Daniel Craig – Odds SLASHED

It might not be time to die, but it is almost time to say goodbye. After 14 years and five movies, Craig will bow out next year in the 25th instalment of the record-breaking franchise. The race to replace him has been hotting up again with younger faces replacing the original front-runners. But one king looks all set to take cinema’s greatest throne.

If the royal clue wasn’t enough, this British actor already established himself as a hot favourite playing another steely secret agent. Bookies William Hill has just announced a “surge of bets” on Richard Madden to take over in Bond 256. A spokesperson said: “Richard Madden ticks all the right boxes when it comes to James Bond so it is easy to see why punters are rushing in to back him to be the next 007 where he is now odds-on in the betting.” The Bodyguard and Game of Thrones star is now sitting pretty ahead of all other contenders on whopping 1-2 odds. JAMES BOND: HAS RICHARD MADDEN SECRETLY ‘DEFINITELY SIGNED’?

The usual suspects are gathered just behind Madden but have slightly less licence to thrill. Despite recent surges by young pretenders like Aiden Turner, two of the longest-standing favourites are still firmly in the game. The second favourite on 4-1 is Tom Hiddleston, followed by odds of 5-1 for Idris Elba. This is particularly impressive for the latter, since Elba would be at least 50 years old when he started, assuming a minimum of two years gap (if not more) before the franchise is rebooted. The other main chasers are James Norton and Cillian Murphy on 6-1, followed by Tom Hardy on 7-1.

No Time To Die is currently still filming at locations around the world. The film is set for a release next April, having moved back from February. Little is know yet about the plot, although there have been reports Bond has lost or given up his double-oh licence to kill. This allows newcomer Lashanna Lynch to, temporarily at least, be the new 007. Jame Bond No Time To Die is out in UK cinemas on April 3, 2020.

