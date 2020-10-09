James Bond: Daniel Craig explains what he REALLY thinks of No Time To Die delay

Speaking about the pandemic, Craig said: “This thing is just bigger than all of us.

“We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, in a safe way.

“Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, and this isn’t the right time.”

No Time To Die will see Bond teaming up with Madeleine Swann (played by Lea Seydoux) once again to take on the forces of evil.

This time around, however, Bond and Swann will be tackling the brand new villain on the scene, Safin (Rami Malek).

