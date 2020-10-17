Home Entertainment James Bond: No Time To Die director won’t rule out fifth DELAY...
Entertainment

James Bond: No Time To Die director won’t rule out fifth DELAY – Here's when most likely

A couple of weeks ago, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond movie was delayed for a fourth time. As a result, No Time To Die has been pushed back to an April 2, 2021 release date. Bond 25 was originally supposed to hit cinemas in October 2019 before skipping three 2020 dates.

Of course, with the pandemic on-going, even April 2021 isn’t a guarantee.

Even No Time To Die director Cary Fukunaga won’t rule out yet another delay for the 007 movie.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, the 43-year-old said: “[No Time To Die] will come out when it’s right.

“It will perform in the context of this new world, in which no-one really can define what success or failure means.”

READ MORE: Next James Bond odds: ‘Three-horse race’ between Tom Hardy and more

James Bond: No Time To Die director won’t rule out fifth DELAY – Here’s when most likely (Image: UP)

Cary Fukunaga with Daniel Craig at Goldeneye, Jamaica (Image: GETTY/UP)

Fukunaga added: “I think there’s always the potential of that.

“I look at it unemotionally right now… There are so many bigger things happening.

“I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members.”

So if No Time To Die is forced to delay for a fifth time, just when is the next feasible release date?

No Time To Die has been delayed four times so far (Image: GETTY)

Well, back in July, Bond news site MI6 HQ reported through its sources that a Summer 2021 release date was under active consideration by MGM and Universal.

Of course, this was before the April 2, 2021 date was announced and Jurassic World: Dominion has now moved from June 11, 2021 to 2022.

Perhaps No Time To Die could fit in here if forced to move again? Universal Pictures could always do some more moving around of its blockbusters just as it shifted Fast and Furious 9 for Bond’s new April date.

While another possibility would be November 2021 since that’s the traditional time of year for a Bond movie’s release.

And let’s not forget that 2022 is the 60th anniversary of the Bond film franchise, so that’s always an option if the worst comes to the worst.

Daniel Craig has now been James Bond longer than any other actor, even though Sir Roger Moore made seven movies in his tenure.

The incumbent Bond was announced 15 years as new 007 to replace Pierce Brosnan and first starred in Casino Royale in 2006.

It’s now been five years since the last Bond movie Spectre was released, of which No Time To Die is a direct sequel.

No Time To Die’s synopsis reads: “Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service.

“He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist.

“When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

No Time To Die is currently set for UK release on April 2, 2021.

