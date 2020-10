Not only is the news disappointing for moviegoers, it is potentially catastrophic for cinema owners.

Cinemas have only recently reopened but have understandably reported low attendances due to few new movies and no blockbusters, plus ongoing public concerns about group spaces.

The hugely anticipated Christopher Nolan epic Tenet has only grossed $ 285million worldwide and is unlikely to break even, let alone make a profit.

Source:Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

