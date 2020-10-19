Home Entertainment James Bond: No Time To Die's death-defying stunt involves over 8,000 GALLONS...
James Bond: No Time To Die's death-defying stunt involves over 8,000 GALLONS of cola

Unfortunately for the production team of No Time To Die, the cobbled street was too slippery for the trick to work.

Because of this, stunt boss Lee Morrison has explained they gave the cobbles a more sticky texture to ensure the rider’s safety.

Speaking to Total Film, Morrison said he drenched the street in Coca Cola.

Considering how long the street in question is, the team was forced to buy 8,400 gallons of Coca Cola to completely cover the surface of the Italian city’s floor.

