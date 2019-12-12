Home Entertainment James Bond SHOCK: Disney boss teases desire to buy 007 rights after...
James Bond SHOCK: Disney boss teases desire to buy 007 rights after Star Wars and Marvel

The outlet asked Iger what he would choose to purchase between Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and James Bond, in a hypothetical situation.

To which the 68-year-old said: “We’re not looking to buy anything right now. But I’ve always been a huge James Bond fan.”

Currently, Everything or Nothing Productions (EON) exclusively produces the James Bond movies, while Danjaq LLC is the holding company responsible for the copyright of 007 on-screen.

Knowing the Broccoli family’s hold on the history of the Bond films, it seems unlikely that they’d be willing to sell to Disney.

