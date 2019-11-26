James Jordan: ‘Help me’ Strictly star jokes pregnant spouse Ola ‘scares s**t’ out of him

“I’m growing and I’m healthy and everything seems to be okay, so all good, I can’t wait now.”

She added: “It’s an amazing thing, especially when the baby kicks in your belly.”

Carol went on to say it was “heartwarming” to see how in love James and Ola are as she mirrored on her I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out Of Right here! expertise with the latter in 2016.

“I hadn’t realised just how much James makes you laugh,” she mentioned to the star.

“Sure he does, even now, I’ve been with him for such a very long time.

“I was 17 when I met James, I’ve been together with James for 20 years now, we’ve been married for 16, so a long time, especially in showbiz,” Ola added