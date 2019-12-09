James Jordan: ‘There’s no way!’ Ex Strictly pro slams Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse move

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 duo Kelvin Fletcher, 35, and Oti Mabuse, 29, impressed judges with their two routines last night. The dancing pair were awarded 40 points for their Quickstep and 37 points for their Paso Doble.
Oti’s sister Motsi Mabuse generously awarded the pair a 10 for their Paso Doble, but James Jordan, 41, has insisted the scoring was too high.
In his column with wife Ola for Hello! Magazine, he said: “In my opinion, when Motsi gave Kelvin and Oti a ten for their Paso Doble, there was no way on this world it was a ten.
“Kelvin made mistakes, he nearly fell over in the end!
“I love Kelvin and I want him to win but you have to be realistic and honest and his Paso Doble wasn’t great.”
He added: “I expected it to be much better because it’s a dance of power and strength and I thought, ‘It’s probably going to be one of his best dances,’ but the choreography wasn’t great and it wasn’t one of his best performances, so it was a bit disappointing.
“That being said, he was the strongest of the week, but I thought the performances were better the week before.”
Kelvin and Oti have been a hit with the viewers since he replaced Jamie Laing at the last minute, due to the latter being injured.
He is currently fighting for the Glitterball trophy alongside Karim Zeroual, Emma Barton and Chris Ramsey.
Oti took to Instagram to deny the claims in view of her 344,000 followers.
She shared a humorous clip of Kelvin’s face superimposed onto a dancing chicken.
She added the caption: “How can I be furious at this face? Come on now.”
Ahead of the semi-final, Kelvin also took to his social media to address “tough times” in rehearsals.
In a video, he said: “Hey guys, just thought I’d send you a little message. I’ve just had physio, I look like I’ve had a big sleep.
“I can’t quite believe it’s the semi-finals. Twelve weeks ago I did my first dance, I did the Samba, and it just feels so surreal to be here now in the semi-finals.