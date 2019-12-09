James Jordan: ‘There’s no way!’ Ex Strictly pro slams Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse move

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 duo Kelvin Fletcher, 35, and Oti Mabuse, 29, impressed judges with their two routines last night. The dancing pair were awarded 40 points for their Quickstep and 37 points for their Paso Doble.

Oti’s sister Motsi Mabuse generously awarded the pair a 10 for their Paso Doble, but James Jordan, 41, has insisted the scoring was too high.

In his column with wife Ola for Hello! Magazine, he said: “In my opinion, when Motsi gave Kelvin and Oti a ten for their Paso Doble, there was no way on this world it was a ten.

“Kelvin made mistakes, he nearly fell over in the end!

“I love Kelvin and I want him to win but you have to be realistic and honest and his Paso Doble wasn’t great.”

