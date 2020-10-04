Home Celebrity James Martin confronts 'vile' backlash as he takes 'break' from social media...
James Martin confronts 'vile' backlash as he takes 'break' from social media in LAST post

Saturday Morning host James Martin, 48, has announced he will be taking a break from social media after receiving a number of “vile” comments from his followers after suffering from technical difficulties throughout his live cookery masterclass yesterday. The This Morning favourite informed his Instagram followers it will be his “last post” for the foreseeable future.

This will be my last post

James Martin

It comes after James initially apologised for the “loss of connection” many experienced throughout the evening in view of his 469,000 followers.

Alongside a selection of pictures of the courses he had put together from scratch during the live session, James wrote: “Dinner …. first cook along … so sorry about the loss of connection partway through as you can imagine it was out of my hands …. did my best given the situation I was left in … now the house is flooded with the dam rain …. long night ahead…”

Fans were quick to express their thoughts as one told the host it was “an absolute disaster”.

One penned: “I want my money back … shocking…”

James Martin confronts ‘vile’ comments (Image: WENN/ITV)

James Martin receives backlash after live cooking session (Image: James Martin Instagram)

Another wrote: “We had frozen pizza and I’ll roast the chicken tomorrow. I appreciate it’s not your fault James, but this was a disaster for many of us.”

Many told the chef they had a great time as they managed to carry on and “piece the blanks together” despite losing connection.

Today, James decided to address the backlash he received with a lengthy statement in his last post for a while.

He began: “Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night’s cook along and the anger towards me given the technical issues that the production team were having, I would like to apologise again for this and I will be chasing up with Live Nation, the production company, IT team and all the people they hired, to find out the problem.

James Martin’s cook along masterclass sold out this week (Image: James Martin Instagram)

James Martin announces break from social media (Image: James Martin Instagram)

“Having said that, this is small comfort to some of you online who are quite rightly angry at me.”

James went on to guarantee those who cooked along he would be raising the issues as soon as possible.

“I promise I will be speaking to them tomorrow, I wasn’t involved in the IT side of things and know little about it but I will get all the issues raised and sorted as much as I possibly can immediately,” he added.

“It’s unfortunate they didn’t use my team that makes the Saturday show to do this but, as you can imagine, it was all out of my hands.”

James then addressed some of the “vile” messages he saw after reassuring the issues were out of his hands.

“To the rest of you who had a good night, thank you, but due to the large amount of vile comments posted directly towards me, this will be my last post as I will be taking a break from posting personally and all social media for the foreseeable future.”

It wasn’t long before James’ followers weighed in on the conversation and said how “sad” it is to see him taking a break from social media.

One told James: “This is so sad, the vile trolls win again, block them all and move on, so many people love you, you are such a lovely and amazing man.”

Another shared: “This makes me so sad. People can be awful I love your show and think you are doing so so much for your industry this is such a shame to hear! Please reconsider you will be missed x.”

A third fan also said: “Sorry to see you take a break from this James, will look forward to each of your Saturday morning TV shows in the meantime.

“Sack off the Production company for putting you in this awful position.”

James’ virtual cookery class proved to be a success before happening, as he revealed all tickets had sold out earlier this week.

Saturday Morning with James Martin airs weekly from 9.25am on ITV.

