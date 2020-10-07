James Martin finally addresses Fireman Sam controversy: 'I posted it p****d in a bar'

In view of his 471,000 followers, he shared: “Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night’s cook along and the anger towards me given the technical issues that the production team were having, I would like to apologise again for this and I will be chasing up with Live Nation, the production company, IT team and all the people they hired, to find out the problem.

“Having said that, this is small comfort to some of you online who are quite rightly angry.”

James then guaranteed he would be raising the issues with those responsible as soon as possible.

“I promise I will be speaking to them tomorrow, I wasn’t involved in the IT side of things and know little about it but I will get all the issues raised and sorted as much as I possibly can immediately,” he added.

“It’s unfortunate they didn’t use my team that makes the Saturday show to do this but, as you can imagine, it was all out of my hands.”

The chef then concluded: “To the rest of you who had a good night, thank you, but due to the large amount of vile comments posted directly towards me, this will be my last post as I will be taking a break from posting personally and all social media for the foreseeable future.”

