Home Celebrity James Martin: Saturday Morning host says he's 'scarred for life' after coleslaw...
Celebrity

James Martin: Saturday Morning host says he's 'scarred for life' after coleslaw incident

0

James Martin: Saturday Morning host says he’s ‘scarred for life’ after coleslaw incident (Image: ITV)

TV chef James Martin was presenting a celeriac masterclass when he made his comments about a popular side dish. The 48-year-old said his childhood memory of coleslaw, which is typically made from cabbage, carrots and onion, had left him “scarred for life”.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

James was making what he dubbed the “French equivalent of coleslaw,” on his Saturday Morning show when he recalled an unsettling memory.

“I don’t mind coleslaw,” the ITV star told viewers at home before going into more details.

“It kind of left me scarred for life as a young kid, did coleslaw, as you get dragged to weddings…

- Advertisement -

“I don’t even want to go there,” he remarked, however did not go any further.

READ MORE: Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host endures ‘strange days’

James Martin admitted he was left ‘scarred for life’ over coleslaw last week (Image: ITV)

During the celeriac masterclass, James made three dishes – salt-baked celeriac, remoulade and celeriac soup.

Remoulade is a French cold sauce similar to mayonnaise which when used to coat thinly chopped celeriac makes a dish similar to coleslaw.

Earlier this week, James hosted his first ever virtual cookery masterclass, showing viewers at home how to create a three-course meal.

Following the event, the chef received a flurry of messages from frustrated fans after technical difficulties blighted the broadcast.

- Advertisement -

DON’T MISS…
Gogglebox cast regular Tom Malone hits out after ‘blatant racism’ 
Jasmine Harman angrily hits out over ‘granny outfit’ jibes
Jeremy Clarkson talks Grand Tour reunion: ‘Of all the f**king bubbles’

James Martin with Saturday Morning guest Laura Hamilton (Image: Instagram/jamesmartinchef)

James took to social media the following day to address those who felt “anger” towards him and to apologise.

He also revealed that he had received a “large amount of vile comments” online.

The chef wrote on Instagram, in view of his 471,000 followers: “Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night’s cook along and the anger towards me given the technical issues that the production team were having, I would like to apologise again for this and I will be chasing up with Live Nation, the production company, IT team and all the people they hired, to find out the problem.”

Related articles

James went on to say that he “wasn’t involved in the IT side of things,” before telling followers he would be taking a break from social media.

- Advertisement -

His lengthy post continued: “Due to the large amount of vile comments posted directly towards me, this will be my last post as I will be taking a break from posting personally and all social media for the foreseeable future.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePixel 5 is out of stock, here's why that could spell bad news for the iPhone 12
Next articleSouth Carolina Senate debate scrapped after virus testing fight

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

‘RHOA’ Stripper Breaks Silence & Claims ‘Nothing Happened’ At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

0
Jade Boren The stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party is finally speaking out after a report claimed he got frisky with two ‘RHOA’ stars!Cynthia Bailey’s...
Read more
Celebrity

Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves to Shop Now

0
Emily Rekstis It’s that time of year again — Breast Cancer Awareness Month! And in honor of the annual campaign, we rounded up the best...
Read more
Celebrity

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Great-Granddaughter Dies of Breast Cancer at Age 31

0
Lucille Ball's Great-Granddaughter Dies of Breast Cancer | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageLucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Great-Granddaughter Dies of...
Read more
Celebrity

Max George: Strictly 2020 star speaks out on major Caroline Quentin crush 'She's cool'

0
He tweeted to his 726,000 Twitter followers: "Today = manic! Almost done with the first act (@KimberleyJWalsh is currently singing the close & smashing...
Read more
Celebrity

Jenny Ryan sets record straight on The Chase moment never shown: 'Waste of time'

0
Jenny Ryan set the record straight on one point on The Chase by a curious ITV viewer last night. The Vixen star explained why...
Read more
Celebrity

Baby on Board! Katharine McPhee Appears to Slyly Confirm Her Pregnancy

0
Dory Jackson Getting ready for motherhood! Katharine McPhee appeared to address her pregnancy for the first time in the slickest way possible.Taking to her Instagram Story...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: The key stats you need to know in the GOAT debate

Sports 0
Jordan Greer The ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance" showed a younger generation of NBA fans that Michael Jordan is much more than a guy who...
Read more

South Carolina Senate debate scrapped after virus testing fight

US 0
James Arkin "The president of the United States has been out of pocket because he has the coronavirus," Harrison said, in response to questions from...
Read more

James Martin: Saturday Morning host says he's 'scarred for life' after coleslaw incident

Celebrity 0
James Martin: Saturday Morning host says he's 'scarred for life' after coleslaw incident (Image: ITV)TV chef James Martin was presenting a celeriac masterclass when...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: