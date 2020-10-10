James Martin: Saturday Morning host says he's 'scarred for life' after coleslaw incident

TV chef James Martin was presenting a celeriac masterclass when he made his comments about a popular side dish. The 48-year-old said his childhood memory of coleslaw, which is typically made from cabbage, carrots and onion, had left him “scarred for life”.

James was making what he dubbed the “French equivalent of coleslaw,” on his Saturday Morning show when he recalled an unsettling memory.

“I don’t mind coleslaw,” the ITV star told viewers at home before going into more details.

“It kind of left me scarred for life as a young kid, did coleslaw, as you get dragged to weddings…

“I don’t even want to go there,” he remarked, however did not go any further.

