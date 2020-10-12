James May recalls moment Top Gear co-stars 'screamed' at each other: 'It was appalling'

“It’s a huge number, and there is a pressure to keep it up. Occasionally it will boil over in one way or another.”

James explained: “If we were AC/DC or Led Zeppelin, or The Rolling Stones and we were throwing up out the back of Rolls Royces or occasionally giving somebody a slap…

“Or if we were a professional football team misbehaving in a nightclub, people would go ‘Oh that’s terrible, those rock stars…’

“It wasn’t really that different, being Top Gear. And on the whole, I think we behaved quite well,” he added.

