James Vince hoping to capitalise on World Cup rests to secure regular England spot

James Vince is eyeing a regular spot in the England side after inspiring a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Twenty20 opener. Vince hit his maiden half century for England as they comfortably beat the hosts without several key players. Ben Stokes was one watching on as Vince staked his claim for a regular spot. Vince was a squad member during the World Cup but hopes getting runs through the New Zealand tour will help him earn a regular spot.

“The side’s been so successful and dominant over the last three or four years, it’s a tough first XI to break into,” Vince said, after playing the starring role in England’s first meeting against New Zealand since the dramatic World Cup final in July. “But any opportunities like this to push my case and hopefully try to be part of the squad as I was this summer for the World Cup is my aim. “With some of the main guys missing, it would be nice to get a bit of a run in the side, post some scores and make some match-winning contributions.” Vince creamed seven fours and two sixes in a typically stylish innings which led to England drawing first blood in the series as the Chris Silverwood era started on a high note.