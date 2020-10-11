Home Celebrity Jane Seymour Says Her Grandkids Are Watching 'Dr. Quinn' Amid Quarantine
Jane Seymour Says Her Grandkids Are Watching 'Dr. Quinn' Amid Quarantine

Riley Cardoza

A blast from the past! Jane Seymour’s grandkids have taken advantage of quarantine by watching her on the silver screen.

“The parents don’t usually let them watch TV,” the actress, 69, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting War With Grandpa, out Friday, October 9. “Every once in a while, they get to either watch War With Grandpa or Dr. Quinn, [Medicine Woman] or something.”

The British star joked that the CBS show, which ran from 1993 to 1998, is “very appropriate right now.” She explained, “I couldn’t believe that episode two is about an epidemic. We made that how many years ago? Way ahead of our time.”

Jane Seymour ‘Dr Quinn Medicine Woman.’ Moviestore/Shutterstock

In addition to TV time, the Golden Globe winner has also been gardening with the little ones. “We have an organic garden at the backside of our property,” Seymour told Us. “We go down, we pick vegetables, they cook with us, it’s been magic. We have enough space here that everyone is safe.”

The Live and Let Die star is loving the “uniquely wonderful opportunity” to hang out with her grandchildren. “For me to get to know them better and them to get to know me better [is great],” she said.

Seymour has been married four times and has four children, Katherine, 38, and Sean, 35, with David Flynn and twins John and Kristopher, 24, with James Keach. Since their divorce, the Emmy winner has been dating David Green.

Jane Seymour attends the Open Hearts Foundation 10th Anniversary on February 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I just think it’s pretty remarkable, actually, because most women my age do not find someone else,” Seymour exclusively told Us in February 2019. “If they do, they usually find a very much younger man, and it’s an uneven relationship. I think it’s really wonderful I found a contemporary, someone I knew 40 years ago. We both had lives, and now we found one another, and we have another chance.”

The couple don’t have plans to wed. “I’m just enjoying life and not tying knots,” the Somewhere in Time star told Us at the time. “I don’t think knots work for me. No. I’m keeping my heart open.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

