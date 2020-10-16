January Jones, 42, Rocks Pink Lingerie & Hair In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month — See Pic

Emily Selleck

January Jones stripped down to her bra in this new selfie — for a great cause! The actress not only rocked pink lingerie, but also pink hair for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

January Jones, 42, has showed her support for a great cause. The Mad Men actress took to Instagram on October 14 and posed for a new snap in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. She pledged her support for the cause while donning a light pink bra and informing fans that she “stands with” those fighting the deadly disease. The A-lister truly went all out as she matched her lingerie to her bright pink ombre hair, and urged her followers to stay up to date with their medical screenings.

“October is Breast Cancer awareness month! please please don’t procrastinate getting your mammograms/ultrasounds ladies,” she wrote, adding, “Sending love to all who have fought and are currently fighting, and to those in my family who are, I love you and am standing with you.” January also noted that she was wearing a bra from the brand Kit Undergarments as they are donating five per cent of sales throughout October to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

Earlier in the month, the blonde beauty debuted her new dye job! She was seen posing with her chin-length tresses, which were colored pink, as she accessorized with matching pink hoop earrings. “what a difference a day makes,” she captioned the pretty snap. Fans were super supportive of her new look, with many commending her for getting behind such an important cause. “It looks so pretty on you!!!” one follower wrote while another called the new look “magic.”

