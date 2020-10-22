Home Celebrity Jared Leto, 48, Strips Down On Instagram Amid News He’ll Return As...
Jared Leto, 48, Strips Down On Instagram Amid News He’ll Return As Joker For New Movie

Erin Silvia

Jared Leto shared a new eye-catching photo of himself showing off his muscles on Oct. 21, the same day it was reported he will reprise his role as The Joker in the upcoming series, Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’.

Jared Leto, 48, proved he’s looking better than ever when he posted a brand new seemingly nude photo of himself to celebrate “hump day” on Oct . 21! The hunky actor was posing while holding up his phone in the sexy pic, which showed him from the top of his mouth to just below his stomach, and his toned muscles were on point. “Happy hump day P.S. Don’t forget to vote 🗳,” he wrote in the caption of the sizzling snapshot.

It didn’t take long for his followers to eagerly reply to his pic with supportive comments once it went public. “Wow… Hot photo 🔥🔥🔥thanks for existing,” one follower wrote while another gushed, “Ok Made my day wow💗🔥💗😂😍🥰😍.” Others pointed out that the photo may have been an old one since Jared wasn’t sporting his usual facial hair in it and they proceeded to ask for an updated one.

“Can we have an update on this pic pls? 🙏 You’re so hot 😩 🔥,” one asked while another wrote, “Old pic … We need a new pic, pleaseee 🙏.” Other fans just replied with simple yet effective expressions like, “Holy guacamole” and “Dang!”

Jared Leto
Jared Leto at a previous event. (AP)

Jared’s latest Instagram snapshot comes on the same day he made headlines due to reports that he’ll be reprising his role as Joker from 2016’s Suicide Squad in the Zack Snyder‘s upcoming series, Justice League. The four-hour feature is set to premiere on HBO Max in 2021 and Jared will be joining the other actors on the project this week, for some new photography, Variety reported. Although the news is just coming out now, Jared gave a hint that he may be returning as the Joker when he gave an interview to Variety in 2019.

“I would definitely play the Joker again,” he told the outlet. “It all depends on the script and the circumstances, as it always does.” Jared’s role in the highly-anticipated series is quite exciting considering he didn’t appear the 2020 superhero film that featured his Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey, which many fans were hoping for.

