Jason Bell reveals ex Nadine Coyle’s 'warning' to him ahead of Strictly as he talks fears

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 viewers will see Jason Bell, 42, showcase his moves on the famous dancefloor in a bid to win the Glitterball trophy later this month. In preparation for the show, the former professional football player said he has sought advice from his ex-fiancée Nadine Coyle, 35, who rose to fame Girls Aloud.

You’ve really got to lock in and be focused Nadine Coyle

On Nadine’s reaction to his Strictly signing, he said: “Yes, we’ve talked about it. “It really is a timing thing, I said, ‘Do I have enough time during the week to get these routine down?’ “She’s done it her whole life.” Revealing her reaction, Jason added: “‘Yeah you do but, you’ve really got to lock in and be focused and I’ll help you, I’ll give you some tips and tricks’.”

Jason Bell has revealed how his ex Nadine Coyle reacted to his Strictly Come Dancing news

Jason Bell will compete for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Glitterball

Jason and Nadine broke up after 11 years together last year. They began dating in 2008 and again in 2013 after a brief split. In 2014, they welcomed their daughter Anaíya Bell together and later got engaged. The Girls Aloud star previously told The Sun of their split: “I think it came naturally, to be honest.

Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle split after 11 years together in 2019

Jason Bell said Nadine urged him to ‘lock in and be focused’ on the show

"It can come to a situation where you're almost (just) really, really good friends, so that can change the dynamic of a relationship. "Jason and I are very, very close in that way. We're more friends than in a romantic sense. We still take Anaiya out, we have dinners. She's always the main priority." Meanwhile, Jason went on to address his family's reaction to his Strictly stint, including his daughter's. He continued: "Yes, they are highly supportive and they are as excited as I am, I mean they talk about it daily.

“Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Hey, let me just calm my nerves a little bit now’. “My daughter, she asked me about it last night, talking about how she was going to behave and how nervous she was going to be. “Having their support is the key and I really just want to go out there and represent them well. They mean so much to me.” Jason’s professional dance partner on Strictly will be unveiled on the show’s launch night on October 17.

He will compete for the Glitterball trophy against the likes of actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted’s Max George, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and comedian Bill Bailey. He added: “It’s moving so fast, the anticipation is real, it’s one of those things where I just can’t wait to get started, that’s going to help alleviate all these nerves. “I can’t wait to start training and get into the process wth my professional partner and all of that. “When I start to train, I will feel in the groove a little bit more.”

