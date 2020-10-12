Home Celebrity Jason Bell reveals ex Nadine Coyle’s 'warning' to him ahead of Strictly...
Celebrity

Jason Bell reveals ex Nadine Coyle’s 'warning' to him ahead of Strictly as he talks fears

0

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 viewers will see Jason Bell, 42, showcase his moves on the famous dancefloor in a bid to win the Glitterball trophy later this month. In preparation for the show, the former professional football player said he has sought advice from his ex-fiancée Nadine Coyle, 35, who rose to fame Girls Aloud.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

You’ve really got to lock in and be focused

Nadine Coyle

On Nadine’s reaction to his Strictly signing, he said: “Yes, we’ve talked about it.

“It really is a timing thing, I said, ‘Do I have enough time during the week to get these routine down?’

“She’s done it her whole life.”

Revealing her reaction, Jason added: “‘Yeah you do but, you’ve really got to lock in and be focused and I’ll help you, I’ll give you some tips and tricks’.”

- Advertisement -

Jason Bell has revealed how his ex Nadine Coyle reacted to his Strictly Come Dancing news (Image: GETTY•ITV)

Jason Bell will compete for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Glitterball (Image: BBC)

Jason and Nadine broke up after 11 years together last year.

They began dating in 2008 and again in 2013 after a brief split.

In 2014, they welcomed their daughter Anaíya Bell together and later got engaged.

The Girls Aloud star previously told The Sun of their split: “I think it came naturally, to be honest.

- Advertisement -

Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle split after 11 years together in 2019 (Image: GETTY)

Jason Bell said Nadine urged him to ‘lock in and be focused’ on the show (Image: GETTY)

“It can come to a situation where you’re almost (just) really, really good friends, so that can change the dynamic of a relationship.

“Jason and I are very, very close in that way. We’re more friends than in a romantic sense. We still take Anaiya out, we have dinners. She’s always the main priority.”

Meanwhile, Jason went on to address his family’s reaction to his Strictly stint, including his daughter’s.

- Advertisement -

He continued: “Yes, they are highly supportive and they are as excited as I am, I mean they talk about it daily.

Related articles

“Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Hey, let me just calm my nerves a little bit now’.

“My daughter, she asked me about it last night, talking about how she was going to behave and how nervous she was going to be.

“Having their support is the key and I really just want to go out there and represent them well. They mean so much to me.”

Jason’s professional dance partner on Strictly will be unveiled on the show’s launch night on October 17.

Related articles

He will compete for the Glitterball trophy against the likes of actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted’s Max George, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and comedian Bill Bailey.

He added: “It’s moving so fast, the anticipation is real, it’s one of those things where I just can’t wait to get started, that’s going to help alleviate all these nerves.

“I can’t wait to start training and get into the process wth my professional partner and all of that.

“When I start to train, I will feel in the groove a little bit more.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMars opposition 2020: How to see Mars in opposition to Earth next week?
Next articleBattling Pandemic Blues: How Managers Can Rally the Troops

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Attends Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Without Dennis McKinley After Split

0
Emily Selleck Cynthia Bailey is married! Her co-star Porsha Williams attended the beautiful ceremony after splitting from Dennis McKinley, however he was also there as...
Read more
Celebrity

Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo Responds to Critics of the Show, Teases Season 2

0
Kathy Campbell While Netflix viewers in the U.S. have fallen head over heels in love with the frothy new series Emily in Paris, people in...
Read more
Celebrity

Margaret Nolan dead: Iconic Goldfinger Bond girl dies aged 76

0
That same year, her own early publicity shots inspired screen-prints by Brighton-based graffiti artist Hutch. Of her own montages, she told the Den of Geek...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Her Vegas Birthday Bash One Month After Filing for Divorce

0
Cardi B Kisses Offset amid Divorce | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageCardi B Kisses Offset at Her Vegas Birthday Bash...
Read more
Celebrity

Prince William Dumped Then-Girlfriend Kate Over the Phone, New Book Claims

0
Kathy Campbell Prince William and Duchess Kate have been happily married for nine years and share three children, but there was a time back in...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicole Kidman Bonds With Daughter Sunday, 12, As She Jumps For Joy On A Trampoline — Watch

0
Erin Silvia Nicole Kidman shared a happy video of herself jumping on a trampoline while revealing her 12-year-old daughter Sunday was behind the camera and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Attends Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Without Dennis McKinley After Split

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Cynthia Bailey is married! Her co-star Porsha Williams attended the beautiful ceremony after splitting from Dennis McKinley, however he was also there as...
Read more

The hidden sign of lung cancer in the way you speak – has your voice changed?

Health 0
Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers to be diagnosed in the UK, warned the NHS. Around 45,000 people are diagnosed with lung...
Read more

Star Wars: Biggest and most frustrating Rise of Skywalker mystery EXPLAINED in new book

Entertainment 0
The Supreme Leader was one of the most intriguing and powerful characters in the entire Star Wars galaxy far, far away. Endless theories soon emerged...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: