Home Celebrity Jason Priestley and More '90210’ Stars Deny Jessica Alba’s No Eye Contact...
Celebrity

Jason Priestley and More '90210’ Stars Deny Jessica Alba’s No Eye Contact Claim

0

Sarah Hearon

Jason Priestley and More '90210’ Stars Deny Jessica Alba’s No Eye Contact Claim 1

A misunderstanding that could’ve been solved over Mega burgers? Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and more former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars spoke out after Jessica Alba claimed she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with the cast during her two-episode arc on the series in 1998.

“I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” the 39-year-old actress claimed during an episode of Hot Ones that debuted earlier this month. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’”

Alba guest-starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Leanne, a teen mother who sought out Kelly (Jennie Garth) to help her at a clinic during season 8.

During a trailer for Garth’s upcoming podcast with former costar Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), the 48-year-old actress acknowledged that she worked the closest with Alba on the show.

“I had all the scenes with her. If anybody didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me, but I don’t remember ‘cause I have the world’s worst memory,” Garth, who starred on all 10 seasons of the drama, quipped in the “9021OMG” podcast teaser on Sunday, October 4.

Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh for 245 episodes, denied that the cast — which also included Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Tiffani Thiessen (Valerie Malone), Vincent Young (Noah Hunter) and Lindsay Price (Janet Sosna) during season 8 — made Alba uncomfortable on purpose. (OG stars Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry and Gabrielle Carteris had left the show by season 8.)

“‘Don’t look at the stars of the show’ was never an edict that came down on our show. I don’t know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us,” Priestley, who also directed 15 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, said on KiSS 92.5’s The Roz & Mocha Show on Tuesday, October 6. “We never thought we were MC Hammer.”

Priestley, 51, added that Alba’s “story line” had “nothing to do with” his character Brandon.

- Advertisement -

“I’m sorry that that happened to her,” he added. “It seems really incongruous with everything else that happened on our show, so I don’t know what her experience was.”

Scroll through for more from the cast on Alba’s claims:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHere's the full map of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City
Next articleCovid hospital cases jump nearly 25% in England

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Dolly Parton, 74, In Talks To Pose For ‘Playboy’ 42 Years After Being On The Cover

0
bshilliday Dolly Parton is gearing up for her big 75th birthday, and she’s in talks do to a shoot for ‘Playboy’ to celebrate. She says...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeremy Clarkson punched Top Gear producer following 'huge pressure' says James May

0
James May, 56, explained that his Top Gear colleague Jeremy Clarkson, 60, got into a heated argument with a BBC producer on set after...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian on Caring for Kanye West During Bout with COVID-19: 'It Was So Scary and Unknown'

0
Kim Kardashian Talks Caring for Kanye West During COVID Bout | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageKim Kardashian on Caring for...
Read more
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen dead: Legendary guitarist dies after battle with throat cancer aged 65

0
He wrote: "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle...
Read more
Celebrity

Nail the Oversized Trend With This Affordable Flowy Blouse

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Boho-chic style is all about finding garments...
Read more
Celebrity

Gogglebox jobs in real life: What do the cast of Gogglebox do for a living?

0
What do the cast of Gogglebox do for a living? The Malone family are one of the longest-serving family on the series having first joined...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dolly Parton, 74, In Talks To Pose For ‘Playboy’ 42 Years After Being On The Cover

Celebrity 0
bshilliday Dolly Parton is gearing up for her big 75th birthday, and she’s in talks do to a shoot for ‘Playboy’ to celebrate. She says...
Read more

White House lifts block on FDA's stricter vaccine requirements

Health 0
By Zachary Brennan FDA has advised vaccine developers that they must monitor half of clinical trial participants for at least two months following their final...
Read more

Joe Biden on brink as Donald Trump told he’s ‘very likely’ to win US election

World 0
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, the majority of Americans think Mr Trump could have avoided infection if he had taken the virus more seriously....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: