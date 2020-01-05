Jayhawks overcome halftime deficit to defeat West Virginia in Big 12 opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City to possibly be their next head coach.

Bieniemy is the third candidate to interview with the Browns, who met Thursday with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy at their facility and traveled to Baltimore to speak with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam wants to hire a coach first before turning his attention to finding a new general manager following John Dorsey’s sudden departure this week.

