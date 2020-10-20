Jeff Bridges Announces Lymphoma Diagnosis

By

Actor Jeff Bridges announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

He started his post off with a reference to “The Big Lebowski,” writing: “As the Dude would say… New sh– has come to light.”

“I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges continued. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

In a second tweet to the same thread, Bridges thanked his supporters and encouraged them to vote in the upcoming presidential election, linking to the website Vote.org.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes,” Bridges tweeted. “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery,” FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP said in a statement. “And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is the body’s network that fights off diseases. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow. Though Bridges did not specify which kind of lymphoma he had been diagnosed with, there are two main types: Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Lymphoma treatment usually involves chemotherapy, various medications, radiation therapy and, in rare cases, can require a stem cell transplant.

Bridges most recently appeared in “Bad Times at the El Royale” in 2018 and is currently in production for the TV miniseries “The Old Man.” Bridges has been nominated for a total of seven Academy Awards throughout his illustrious career, winning one for “Crazy Heart” in 2010.

