Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is already seeking treatment.

The Big Lebowski star, 70, shared the news on Monday, October 19, by channeling his inner Dude character from the iconic film.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” he began his social media reveal. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

The Hell or High Water actor explained that he has begun treatment and told his fans he will keep them “posted on my recovery.”

The True Grit star continued: “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

The Only the Brave actor concluded his post by reminding his fans to go out and vote, writing, “Because we are all in this together.”

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support,” FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP said in a statement to Us Weekly (Bridges is starring in and executive producing The Old Man, which is set to debut on FX on Hulu next year). “We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

The Crazy Heart actor the younger brother of actor Beau Bridges, 78. Their late father, Lloyd Bridges, was the Emmy-nominated star of the TV series Sea Hunt, and was featured in many films.

Jeff has been married to Susan Geston since 1977. The couple share three daughters, Isabelle, 39, Jessica, 37, and Haley, 35.

Earlier this month, the Oscar winner released the book Daddy Daughter Day, which was written by Isabelle and illustrated by the actor.

“Remembering time we spent together when she was little, my daughter Isabelle and I decided to create a picture book called Daddy Daughter Day,” he wrote via Instagram in August, promoting the joint venture. “We hope it inspires you to enjoy time with your loved ones, too!”

Jeff released his second photo book, Jeff Bridges: Pictures Volume Two in October 2019. He also published The Dude and the Zen Master in 2012 and Pictures in 2003.

