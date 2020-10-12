Home Celebrity Jeff Dye: 5 Things To Know About Comedian Caught Kissing Kristin Cavallari
Celebrity

Jeff Dye: 5 Things To Know About Comedian Caught Kissing Kristin Cavallari

0

Jason Brow

Nearly six months after Kristin Cavallari split from husband Jay Cutler, she was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago. So, who is this funnyman who captured Kristin’s heart?

Kristin Cavallari, 33, was having the time of her life at the Fulton Market district in Chicago. The 33-year-old Very Cavallari star was caught giving a sweet kiss to a mystery man, later identified as comedian Jeff Dye. Kristin’s PDA with Jeff, 37, comes nearly six months after she split from husband, Jay Cutler. Though things have gotten a bit bitter between Jay, 37, and Kristin, she is apparently living her best life with this new romance. For those unfamiliar with Jeff, here’s the scoop on Kristin’s new man.

1. He hails from the Pacific Northwest. Jeff Dye is a “nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster, and Bigfoot enthusiast,” according to his website’s bio. Jeff was raised in Seattle, Washington, with a “class clown” mentality. He began doing comedy at “Giggles Comedy Club right out of high school,” according to his bio, but he’s serious when it comes to comedy. Jeff’s true passion, per his bio, is “bringing love and positivity through laughter to everyone he encounters.”

“I feel very blessed that I always knew I wanted to be a comedian,” he told Moontower Comedy News in 2018. “There was never a distraction period or a time of me thinking I needed to go pursue anything. I’ve always known I was going to be a comic.”

Jeff Dye: 5 Things To Know About Comedian Caught Kissing Kristin Cavallari 2
Jeff Dye, left, at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018. Kristin Cavallari, right, at the 2020 Academy Awards. ((Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

2. You may have seen him on TV. Jeff’s first taste of fame came in 2008 when he was a finalist on the sixth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing (he finished third behind Marcus and winner Iliza Shlesinger.) The success landed him two hosting gigs for MTV – Numbnuts and Money From Strangers – and he also appeared on Girl Codes, Hollywood Game Night, I Can Do That!, and Lip Sync Battle. He was the “sidekick” role on Better Late Than Never, an NBC reality-travel show that took four “seasoned” celebrities – William Shatner, Henry Winkler, George Foreman, and Terry Bradshaw around the world with Jeff acting as the younger, sturdy guide.

“The show is so much fun, and we’re all very close,” Jeff told Moontower Comedy News when discussing Better Late Than Never. “It’s a dream job. There’s no way around that. I’m flying first class, all these beautiful places, and getting to do all these first-class things with four guys that I really like.”

3. His heart is on the plains, in the rain. Jeff and Kristen were seen smooching in the Windy City. Will their second, third, or fourth date be in Barcelona? Jeff says that one of his favorite places in the world is Spain. “If I could pick one place to go back to, I’d pick Spain right off the top of the bat because it’s an easy place to love,” Jeff told Deepest Dream in 2018. I can’t imagine anyone going there and not enjoying it. It’s not like a niche market. Spain is beautiful people. Beautiful weather. Beautiful places. Beautiful history. Beautiful architecture. Really tasty food. Every night of the week, there is something going on. I think Spain would be my first choice.”

4. Success didn’t come easily. “I was so bad in the beginning, it was embarrassing,” Jeff told Moontower. “Also, I was very much a part of the, as they call it in comedy, the Dane Wave. We all saw Dane Cook on TV, and then we were like, “Oh, I can do this.” Then we went down to the comedy club, and we’re all doing a horrible impression of Dane Cook, just big act outs and not a lot of formulated jokes as much as just a Dane Cook formula.” Jeff credits his breakthrough to a book by comedian and motivational speaker Judy Carter. “I took the same ideas that were bombing, even things that got no laughs, and that night I was getting laughs by just formulating them the correct way,” he said.

- Advertisement -

5. He plays dumb. There’s clearly a brain in Jeff’s head. Not everyone can be a standup, but he’ll be the first one to say he’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer. “Everybody who knows me knows that I’m dumb. But they also know that I’m, like, the happiest guy in the world. And I’m probably happy because I’m dumb,” Jeff would say in his act, according to a 2017 post by Cleveland.com. “You ever met a smart person? They’re always annoyed, always pissed off. I think they put all this learning in their brain, and then they don’t know what to do with it, and then that frustrates them. So they just walk around all day like, ‘Ahhhh, global warming. …. Gluten.’ “

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmazon Prime Day starts tomorrow but everyone can get these discounts now
Next articleNext year's exams in England delayed but still going ahead

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

John Cleese brands Monty Python co-star a 'fantasist' as he admits he never trusted him

0
At Graham's memorial service, John delivered a eulogy that he was sure his late pal would appreciate. He explained that Graham would never forgive him...
Read more
Celebrity

Drake Celebrates Son Adonis' 3rd Birthday With Party Pics: 'Young Stunna'

0
Riley Cardoza Balloons for his boy! Drake celebrated his son Adonis’ third birthday on Sunday, October 11. “Young Stunna,” the rapper, 33, captioned an Instagram photo...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari kisses comedian Jeff Dye amid divorce from Jay Cutler

0
Kristin Cavallari is bouncing back into the dating world. The Very Cavallari star, who split from husband Jay Cutler in April. was spotted kissing a...
Read more
Celebrity

James Martin: Saturday Morning host awkwardly mistaken for BBC security guard by Mel B

0
It comes as James admitted to not using social media anymore, as he recalled a time he trended on Twitter after making remarks about...
Read more
Celebrity

See Drake and Sophie Brussaux's Son Adonis' Cutest Baby Pics

0
Riley Cardoza Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The...
Read more
Celebrity

LeBron James Admits The Lakers ‘Locked In’ To Win NBA Finals After Kobe’s Death: ‘We Got As Close As Can Be’

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Just moments after winning his 4th NBA championship, LeBron James explained how the Lakers became as close as ever to win the 2019-20...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

John Cleese brands Monty Python co-star a 'fantasist' as he admits he never trusted him

Celebrity 0
At Graham's memorial service, John delivered a eulogy that he was sure his late pal would appreciate. He explained that Graham would never forgive him...
Read more

Hair loss treatment: Sweet liquid known for improving scalp health to increase hair growth

Health 0
Honey has rich antioxidant properties which prevent damage, keeping the scalp and hair healthy. It’s an emollient, which means it is capable of softening and...
Read more

John Wick star Mark Dacascos on TERRIFYING scenario of casting real-life daughter in film

Entertainment 0
Once the idea had been floated, and Mark was involved, he thought might be a good idea to bring his family on board. Considering Julie...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: