Jeff Dye: 5 Things To Know About Comedian Caught Kissing Kristin Cavallari

Nearly six months after Kristin Cavallari split from husband Jay Cutler, she was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago. So, who is this funnyman who captured Kristin’s heart?

Kristin Cavallari, 33, was having the time of her life at the Fulton Market district in Chicago. The 33-year-old Very Cavallari star was caught giving a sweet kiss to a mystery man, later identified as comedian Jeff Dye. Kristin’s PDA with Jeff, 37, comes nearly six months after she split from husband, Jay Cutler. Though things have gotten a bit bitter between Jay, 37, and Kristin, she is apparently living her best life with this new romance. For those unfamiliar with Jeff, here’s the scoop on Kristin’s new man.

1. He hails from the Pacific Northwest. Jeff Dye is a “nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster, and Bigfoot enthusiast,” according to his website’s bio. Jeff was raised in Seattle, Washington, with a “class clown” mentality. He began doing comedy at “Giggles Comedy Club right out of high school,” according to his bio, but he’s serious when it comes to comedy. Jeff’s true passion, per his bio, is “bringing love and positivity through laughter to everyone he encounters.”

“I feel very blessed that I always knew I wanted to be a comedian,” he told Moontower Comedy News in 2018. “There was never a distraction period or a time of me thinking I needed to go pursue anything. I’ve always known I was going to be a comic.”

2. You may have seen him on TV. Jeff’s first taste of fame came in 2008 when he was a finalist on the sixth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing (he finished third behind Marcus and winner Iliza Shlesinger.) The success landed him two hosting gigs for MTV – Numbnuts and Money From Strangers – and he also appeared on Girl Codes, Hollywood Game Night, I Can Do That!, and Lip Sync Battle. He was the “sidekick” role on Better Late Than Never, an NBC reality-travel show that took four “seasoned” celebrities – William Shatner, Henry Winkler, George Foreman, and Terry Bradshaw – around the world with Jeff acting as the younger, sturdy guide.

“The show is so much fun, and we’re all very close,” Jeff told Moontower Comedy News when discussing Better Late Than Never. “It’s a dream job. There’s no way around that. I’m flying first class, all these beautiful places, and getting to do all these first-class things with four guys that I really like.”

3. His heart is on the plains, in the rain. Jeff and Kristen were seen smooching in the Windy City. Will their second, third, or fourth date be in Barcelona? Jeff says that one of his favorite places in the world is Spain. “If I could pick one place to go back to, I’d pick Spain right off the top of the bat because it’s an easy place to love,” Jeff told Deepest Dream in 2018. I can’t imagine anyone going there and not enjoying it. It’s not like a niche market. Spain is beautiful people. Beautiful weather. Beautiful places. Beautiful history. Beautiful architecture. Really tasty food. Every night of the week, there is something going on. I think Spain would be my first choice.”

4. Success didn’t come easily. “I was so bad in the beginning, it was embarrassing,” Jeff told Moontower. “Also, I was very much a part of the, as they call it in comedy, the Dane Wave. We all saw Dane Cook on TV, and then we were like, “Oh, I can do this.” Then we went down to the comedy club, and we’re all doing a horrible impression of Dane Cook, just big act outs and not a lot of formulated jokes as much as just a Dane Cook formula.” Jeff credits his breakthrough to a book by comedian and motivational speaker Judy Carter. “I took the same ideas that were bombing, even things that got no laughs, and that night I was getting laughs by just formulating them the correct way,” he said.

5. He plays dumb. There’s clearly a brain in Jeff’s head. Not everyone can be a standup, but he’ll be the first one to say he’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer. “Everybody who knows me knows that I’m dumb. But they also know that I’m, like, the happiest guy in the world. And I’m probably happy because I’m dumb,” Jeff would say in his act, according to a 2017 post by Cleveland.com. “You ever met a smart person? They’re always annoyed, always pissed off. I think they put all this learning in their brain, and then they don’t know what to do with it, and then that frustrates them. So they just walk around all day like, ‘Ahhhh, global warming. …. Gluten.’ “

