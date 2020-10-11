Jeff Goldblum, 67, Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap After Recreating His Shirtless Scene From ‘Jurassic Park’

Erin Silvia

Jeff Goldblum gave fans who made sure they’re ‘good to vote’, a ‘reward’ in the form of an eye-catching photo of himself, as part of a voting initiative for the upcoming presidential election.

Jeff Goldblum, 67, gave his fans a blast from the past on Oct. 9 when he recreated his famous shirtless scene from the 1993 film Jurassic Park as a thank you to followers who took part in a voting initiative that he’s a part of. Just a week after the award-winning actor encouraged his fans to check on their voter registration status for the upcoming presidential election, in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote, 3,000 people participated and it led him to posing for the memorable photo. In it, he’s looking in front of him as he lays on his side while wearing black pants and an opened black button-down shirt.

“WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies. @jurassicworld 🌋🦖🇺🇸,” his caption for the epic snapshot read.

It didn’t take long for his fans to respond to the pic and most of them seemed super excited about it. “Giving the world what they want,” one follower wrote. “When a sequel is better than the original,” another wrote, while a third expressed gratitude by writing, “thanks for the blessing king.”

Jeff’s amazing photo comes after he recreated the “Chaos Theory” scene from Jurassic Park with his original co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern when his voting initiative quickly hit 1,000 actions. “That was fast! We’ve already hit 1,000 voting actions,” he wrote alongside the video clip, which can be seen above, on Oct. 1. “As a reward, please enjoy this re-enactment of the “Chaos Theory” scene with my original costars @samneilltheprop and @lauradern! AND! If we get 1,000 more voting actions through @headcountorg (link in bio), I will post another classic Jurassic Park reenactment… #GoodToVote 🙏🏼🦖🇺🇸😎”

The three co-stars, who will reunite again in the upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion, first teamed up in a photo on National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22. Laura posted the snapshot to her own Instagram and encouraged others to register in the caption. “It’s National Voter Registration Day! Make sure you and your coworkers are signed up to vote. I did!! The future is voting. Link in my bio!!!

#votethewayyouseeit #clevergirl #thefutureisvoting #justvote #voteready #nationalvoterregistrationday ✔️✔️✔️,” it read.

