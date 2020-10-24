Home Celebrity Jennifer Aniston endorses Joe Biden, says 'it's not funny to vote for...
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston endorses Joe Biden, says 'it's not funny to vote for Kanye'

0

By

Jennifer Aniston just voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — and urged her 35 million followers to do the same. 

The Friends star, 51, shared a photo of herself dropping her ballot off in Los Angeles, and she wasn’t afraid to get political on Instagram. Aniston said she voted for the Democratic nominees as “this country is more divided than ever.” 

“Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died,” Aniston wrote on Friday.

Jennifer Aniston, left, warned her followers that voting for Kanye West, right, “is not funny.” (Photo: Getty Images)

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBQT+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting),” the actress continued. “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Aniston concluded with a message to anyone considering voting for Kanye West.

“PS — It’s not funny to vote for Kanye,” she added. “I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

- Advertisement -

Although West isn’t on the ballot in most states, the rapper asked people to write in his name for president. Kim Kardashian’s husband previously indicated his spoiler campaign was designed to hurt Biden, as he’s been vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGOP prays Trump stopped the bleeding
Next articleSteve McLendon knew he was being traded to Buccaneers before final game with Jets

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Romantic History: From 1st Meeting To Eloping, A Baby Girl & More

0
ByEmily Selleck Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner quickly cemented themselves as one of the internet’s favorite couple’s when they confirmed they were dating in 2017....
Read more
Celebrity

Chris Harrison Jokes About Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s Prom Drama

0
ByErin Crabtree Don’t cut up without him! Chris Harrison jokingly weighed in on the controversy surrounding whether Bachelorette Clare Crawley went to prom after a...
Read more
Celebrity

Phillip Schofield speaks out on mum’s fears after coming out as gay during health battle

0
ByConfused by her response, the presenter recalled: “I said ‘What the hell do you mean? Why do you think I'm going blind?' "She said, 'Those...
Read more
Celebrity

50 Cent Mocks Busta Rhymes After He Shares Impressive Before & After Pics Of Body Transformation

0
ByJenna Lemoncelli Instead of supporting Donald Trump on social media, 50 Cent trolled Busta Rhymes on Oct. 23, after the rapper shared shirtless before and...
Read more
Celebrity

Sofia Richie’s Family ‘Approves’ of BF Matthew Morton After Scott Disick

0
ByDory Jackson Stamp of approval! Sofia Richie’s famous family is fully on board with her new relationship with Matthew Morton.“Matt and Sofia are totally a...
Read more
Celebrity

Levon Thurman-Hawke: 5 Things To Know About Ethan Hawke’s Son Spotted On ‘Stranger Things 4’ Set

0
BySamantha Wilson Learn more about Levon Thurman-Hawke, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s son spotted on the set of ‘Stranger Things 4’ with his sister, star...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

'Witch markings' discovered deep in 700-year-old medieval church ruins

Weird 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Joshua Smith) Medieval graffiti which experts believe was written to repel evil spirits has been discovered by archaeologists. A series of lines radiating from a...
Read more

Flights: Latest updates from TUI, easyJet, BA, Jet2 & Ryanair after quarantine list change

Travel 0
ByCarriers were quick to relaunch routes and sales following the news. These are the latest updates from TUI, easyJet, British Airways, Jet2 and Ryanair. TUI TUI...
Read more

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Romantic History: From 1st Meeting To Eloping, A Baby Girl & More

Celebrity 0
ByEmily Selleck Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner quickly cemented themselves as one of the internet’s favorite couple’s when they confirmed they were dating in 2017....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress