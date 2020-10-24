Jennifer Aniston endorses Joe Biden, says 'it's not funny to vote for Kanye'

By

Jennifer Aniston just voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — and urged her 35 million followers to do the same.

The Friends star, 51, shared a photo of herself dropping her ballot off in Los Angeles, and she wasn’t afraid to get political on Instagram. Aniston said she voted for the Democratic nominees as “this country is more divided than ever.”

“Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died,” Aniston wrote on Friday.

Jennifer Aniston, left, warned her followers that voting for Kanye West, right, “is not funny.” (Photo: Getty Images) More

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBQT+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting),” the actress continued. “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Aniston concluded with a message to anyone considering voting for Kanye West.

“PS — It’s not funny to vote for Kanye,” she added. “I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

- Advertisement -

Although West isn’t on the ballot in most states, the rapper asked people to write in his name for president. Kim Kardashian’s husband previously indicated his spoiler campaign was designed to hurt Biden, as he’s been vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: