Jennifer Aniston introduces her new rescue dog: 'He stole my heart immediately'

Actress Jennifer Aniston, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her new rescue dog, Lord Chesterfield. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Aniston has a new furry friend in her family.

The Morning Show star, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her new rescue dog.

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family … .this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately,” Aniston wrote. “A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”

In the video, the camera pans over to the sleeping pup as he’s passed out, exposing his pink belly.

“Chesterfield. Have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth?” Aniston can be heard asking as she films the drowsy dog. “I think you have.”

A life-long animal lover, Aniston’s new pup joins her already busy brood, which includes Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white pit bull. Those furry friends make frequent cameos on social media, like Clyde’s appearance back in March encouraging people to vote.

Aniston has frequently spoken of the importance of her pets and the “mothering” role she’s taken on. Back in 2015, she told Allure that she doesn’t “like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women — that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated. I don’t think it’s fair. You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering — dogs, friends, friends’ children.”

Aniston previously referred to her pups as “my kids” when she spoke about being forced to evacuate her Los Angeles home due to the 2017 wildfires.

“When we had to be evacuated in December for the wildfires, I took my dogs, I grabbed underwear, my toothbrush, and a change of clothes,” she told InStyle. “Just get my dogs and me out of here. They’re my kids!”

