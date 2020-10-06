Jennifer Lopez Captures Intimate Pic Of A-Rod Relaxing In The Tub Looking At The Sunset — See Pic

Jade Boren

As Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a bubble bath, the retired MLB pro was ‘caught’ by Jennifer Lopez! While fans were blushing, they were also laughing at A-Rod’s expression in the window.

Can a grown man enjoy his bubble bath in peace? Alex Rodriguez, 45, joked that he was “caught” while soaking in the tub and looking dreamily out at the sunset by his fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51. The retired baseball player shared the photo to his Instagram on Oct. 5, and fans laughed at A-Rod’s expression that was captured in the bathroom window’s reflection.

“Nice smile in the reflection too,” professional bobsledder Lolo Jones teased in the comments, while another fan wrote, “your face on the reflection” with a laughing emoji. Other fans freaked out over the intimate photo — one fan asked, “When is the wedding? I CAN’T WAIT.”

Good question! A-Rod proposed in March of 2019, and fans have been dying to know when the nuptials will finally take place. The pandemic pretty much shook up every engaged celebrity’s wedding plans, and in the midst of the troubled state of the U.S., A-Rod had given an update on his wedding plans with J.Lo.

“We have to go with the flow now — everything is fluid — and just pause and see where the world takes us. Obviously, this is unprecedented times, and for us, we just want to make sure safety is first and make sure all the little ones are in a good place,” A-Rod said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April.

We were given another update on J.Lo and A-Rod’s wedding planning process the very next month. “They’re being realistic about everything and were very much in the thick of it with lots of details in place before coronavirus happened. Since nobody knows what’s happening in the world, there’s no sense in planning anything further right now is their thought process,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in May. The insider added, “Jennifer and Alex love each other very much and don’t need to be married to solidify that. They’re in a holding pattern like everyone else and will get back to it when it’s safe.”

While their wedding was put on pause, the same can’t be said about the engaged couple’s romance. A-Rod and J.Lo recently took a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos in September, where they were photographed having a fun day at the beach!

Like this: Like Loading...