Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Daughter Emme, 12 & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters For Shopping Day

By

Emily Selleck

Jennifer Lopez is such a great mom to all of her kids! The singer took her daughter Emme, along with her future stepdaughters out for a fun shopping day on Rodeo Drive.

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted hitting up the ritzy Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, with her mini-me daughter Emme in tow. The 12-year-old was also joined by her soon-to-be stepsisters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from their dad Alex Rodriguez‘s previous marriage, as they shopped up a storm on October 17. Emme’s twin brother Max also tagged along as the family enjoyed the warmer Los Angeles weather, and spent some quality time together.

The 51-year-old Hustlers star looked chic in an oversized cream silk blouse, which was buttoned up to her neck. She paired the stylish top with oversized brown slacks and brown loafers, while she accessorized with a small leather handbag from Coach. The purse was adorned with a gold chain and doodles, which made quite a statement, as she slicked her hair back into a tight ponytail and rocked dark shades. The multi-hyphenate talent, along with her kids, all wore protective face masks.

The stylish group of youngsters, who looked equally as chic as their mom, were seen shopping at Intermix and Kitson as they rocked designer threads, including a Gucci sweater in Natasha’s case. It comes just a couple of days after JLo and her fiance endorsed Joe Biden for president. The power couple chatted with Joe and his wife Dr. Jill Biden on Oct. 16, and they discussed what issues mattered most to them. “Our voice has never been more important, and we want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and rebuild this U.S. economy,” Alex said, while Jen added, “For me it’s about reunifying the nation and getting rid of this hate. Thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it’s okay to be racist and prejudiced cause our administration says it’s okay. That to me is really said, because that’s not the country I grew up in.”

