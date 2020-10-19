Home Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Daughter Emme, 12 & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters...
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Daughter Emme, 12 & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters For Shopping Day

0

By

Emily Selleck

Jennifer Lopez is such a great mom to all of her kids! The singer took her daughter Emme, along with her future stepdaughters out for a fun shopping day on Rodeo Drive.

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted hitting up the ritzy Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, with her mini-me daughter Emme in tow. The 12-year-old was also joined by her soon-to-be stepsisters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from their dad Alex Rodriguez‘s previous marriage, as they shopped up a storm on October 17. Emme’s twin brother Max also tagged along as the family enjoyed the warmer Los Angeles weather, and spent some quality time together.

jlo
Jennifer Lopez takes her kids and step-kids out for a shopping trip. Image: BACKGRID

The 51-year-old Hustlers star looked chic in an oversized cream silk blouse, which was buttoned up to her neck. She paired the stylish top with oversized brown slacks and brown loafers, while  she accessorized with a small leather handbag from Coach. The purse was adorned with a gold chain and doodles, which made quite a statement, as she slicked her hair back into a tight ponytail and rocked dark shades. The multi-hyphenate talent, along with her kids, all wore protective face masks.

jlo
JLo rocks an oversized, cream top and cargo pants. Image: BACKGRID

The stylish group of youngsters, who looked equally as chic as their mom, were seen shopping at Intermix and Kitson as they rocked designer threads, including a Gucci sweater in Natasha’s case. It comes just a couple of days after JLo and her fiance endorsed Joe Biden for president. The power couple chatted with Joe and his wife Dr. Jill Biden on Oct. 16, and they discussed what issues mattered most to them. “Our voice has never been more important, and we want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and rebuild this U.S. economy,” Alex said, while Jen added, “For me it’s about reunifying the nation and getting rid of this hate. Thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it’s okay to be racist and prejudiced cause our administration says it’s okay. That to me is really said, because that’s not the country I grew up in.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Amazon Echo is going to look and sound massively inferior this week

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Phillip Schofield: This Morning host admits he's 'still confused' since coming out as gay

0
ByHe continued: "I'm happy with who I am, I'm not happy with the damage it causes." Phillip has two daughters with his wife Steph and...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over Her Reunion With Offset

0
ByKathy Campbell Cardi B deleted her Twitter account late on Saturday, October 17, after claiming that her fans were harassing her husband, Offset, after the...
Read more
Celebrity

Lil Wayne Is All-Smiles In Adorable Selfie Posted By Model GF Denise Bidot: ‘We Cute’

0
ByEmily Selleck Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are so loved up! The couple, who began dating this year, were all smiles as they posed for...
Read more
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's new portrait with Prince Harry has a subtle nod to Princess Diana

0
ByView photosThe portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was taken by photographer Matt Sayles to promote the couple's upcoming TIME100 Talks. (Photo: Time/...
Read more
Celebrity

Max Ehrich Faces Backlash From Demi Lovato Fans After Posting New Pic Of Sonika Vaid

0
ByErin Silvia Max Ehrich shared a new Instagram photo of himself smiling while FaceTiming with his rumored new love interest, Sonika Vaid, just a few...
Read more
Celebrity

Zac Efron’s Dating History: Vanessa Hudgens and More

0
ByNicole Briese The ladies love him! Zac Efron is a leading man not only on the silver screen but also on the Hollywood dating scene. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Daughter Emme, 12 & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters For Shopping Day

Celebrity 0
ByEmily Selleck Jennifer Lopez is such a great mom to all of her kids! The singer took her daughter Emme, along with her future stepdaughters...
Read more

The Amazon Echo is going to look and sound massively inferior this week

Tech 0
ByAnd it's not just the design that's had a radical overhaul as Amazon also says it has improved the sound which means users get...
Read more

Study Says an Adorable Species May Be Doing Okay in Climate Change – The American Pika!

Science 0
ByJacinta Bowler The American pika (Ochotona princeps) is traditionally thought of as a canary in the coal mine when it comes to America's rising temperatures. Making...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: