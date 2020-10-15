Home Celebrity Jenny Ryan: The Chase star apologises as she shares 'regretful' announcement 'So...
Jenny Ryan: The Chase star apologises as she shares 'regretful' announcement 'So sorry'

The news may have disappointed fans, as only six hours earlier, Jenny had said that the quiz would be going ahead.

She originally typed: “Good morning! Here’s a reminder that (circuit break permitting) you can come and be quizzed by me in person on Monday 26th Oct @TheGrandClapham (like, IRL me in IRL quiz, not a stream or a hologram).”

Later, she retweeted the message and added: “Scratch that. Reverse it. 

“So sorry to have to let you all know that due to CIRCUMSTANCES (you know the one!) we have regretfully cancelled this event. 

“Ticket holders should have been notified about refunds, and we look forward to going ahead with the show in the new year x.”

Underneath the post, fans expressed their “heartbreak” upon hearing about the cancellation.

One said: “Heartbreaking as it is we totally understand and can’t be helped. Everyone’s Heath and safety come first and we’ll have something to look forward to in the new year and it’ll totally be worth the wait I’m sure. Stay safe Jenny.” (sic)

Another replied: “Understandable but gutted for you. Stay safe my lovely. I’m sure you and Lucy will be back in 2021.”

“#thechase obviously she’s smart and knows a lot of stuff, but compared to the rest, she’s the weakest out of the bunch @jenlion,” they added.

It wasn’t long before Jenny saw their remark and decided to express her thoughts, in view of her 79,000 Twitter followers.

Sharing their cruel comment onto her profile, she added: “Y’all are entitled to an opinion (even if it’s not entirely correct) but tagging the subject is just deliberately trying to be cruel. (sic)

“And anyway, if the worst you can say is that I’m in the top 6 UK Chasers, that’s still a pretty amazing achievement. Go me!” (sic)

Jenny first joined The Chase back in 2015 after writing the questions for the first episode of the hit quiz show back in 2009.

Meanwhile, the quizzer recently sparked a frenzy after she unveiled her real name, which hadn’t been revealed before.

Alongside a snap of her dissertation, Jenny shared on Twitter: “Found my dissertation lads,” which featured her full name, Jenny Alexis Ryan, on the front cover of her work.

One fan penned: “What a gorgeous middle name!” while another commented: “’Alexis Ryan’ is easily one of the best spy names I’ve ever heard.”

