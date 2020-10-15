Jeremy Clarkson speaks out after Richard Hammond suffers another crash 'His best yet'

Addressing his car insurance issues following the crashes, Richard told The Sun: “I have fun when I want to insure something else because there will always be the question, ‘Have you had any accidents in the last two years Mr Hammond?’ Oh, um, maybe. Yeah.

“My CV does not read well.”

Richard also shared details about his car collection and said some of his older vehicles “leak oil and break down”.

He explained: Richard said: “My everyday car is either a leaky old Land Rover or the only modern car I’ve got is a Tesla, electric one.

“The rest go back to the 1920s and I have really ridiculous Mr Toad stuff where I tear across the country lanes by my house leaking oil and breaking down.”

Like this: Like Loading...