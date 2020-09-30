Jeremy Clarkson takes aim at Prince Harry over Africa trip: ‘Before he went a bit mad’

However, the insider also claimed a Diana documentary could cause a fall out between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry.

Referring to the Princes, the insider added: “These plans could further antagonise their fallout. If it does happen William will be the first to know.”

For now, all that is known is that the couple will be making films, documentaries and shows for children as part of their new yet to be named production company.

The Sussex couple confirmed that despite reports, there are no plans for a reality TV show on the streaming service, all projects going forward will solely concentrate on their charitable interests.

