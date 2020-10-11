Home Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson unveils unlikely move with £10 'This Smells Like My B*****ks'...
Jeremy Clarkson unveils unlikely move with £10 'This Smells Like My B*****ks' candles

The quirky offering quickly sold out on her Goop lifestyle website.

She previously said of the venture with Heretic Perfume: “What a punk rock feminist statement to have that on your table. And then he [Douglas Little, owner] made it.”

While details around Jeremy’s merchandise remains unknown, the latter’s is said to have hints of geranium, citrus bergamot, cedar, Damask rose, and ambrette seed.

Back in August, the Instagram account for Jeremy’s shop teased the scented beeswax candles with the same name, which he said were “handmade by me”.

