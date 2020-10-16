Jody Sharpe, Award Winning Author Of Books About Angels, Announces New Video About Bullying Special Needs Children, Donation To LoveHouseKidsProgram.org

WILMINGTON, NC, October 16, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Award winning author Jody Sharpe has announced a new video now available on Youtube, in which she relates a story about seeing a special needs child bullied by an adult. The new video is available on her Youtube channel, ‘Jody Sharpe The Angels On My Shoulder’. The new channel features stories of real world interaction with angels and stories about special needs children. Both subjects are held near and dear to Jody Sharpe’s heart.

Sharpe has also donated copies of her latest children’s book, ‘When The Angel Sent Butterflies’, to LoveHouseKidsProgram.org, whose mission includes, “To break the cycle of child abuse through helping children to cultivate purpose and values, develop life skills (such as acceptable communication and behavior, healthy boundaries, respecting self and others, discovering self-motivation, and rising above their situation), job training, and one-on-one counseling.”

Sharpe worked with special needs kids for many years. In her latest book, ‘Special Needs Children, The Angels On My Shoulder’, she gives us a penetrating and remarkable look at her day to day interaction with her students that will likely be of interest to educators, counselors and parents. It is a book that will both entertain and inform.

“My life was enlightened and enriched teaching children with special needs,” Sharpe stated. “Their different personalities taught me so much about their loving natures, love of life, and hopeful yearning to succeed despite their disabilities.”

Jody is the author of five books. Her latest book, ‘Special Needs Children, The Angels On My Shoulder’, is as entertaining as it is illuminating. Readers will likely never look at special needs children in the same way again.

One Amazon review stated, “This book should be required reading for all teaching students; not just special needs teachers. This book has so much value in demonstrating the positive affects that teachers can have on students, and also the blessings that students provide to their teachers. It would show new teachers personal benefits which they may have not yet realized. It is heart-warming and adorable.; absolutely enjoyable for everyone. It is short, but effective, and I am sure that many other teachers have examples they could add . . .”

The new book follows her recently released children’s book about angels, “When The Angel Sent Butterflies”. The new book helps children understand that love from their parents and others surrounds them. Love conquers fear and believing that angels are near can help sweep any childhood fear away. This concept is presented in the book when Angel Ken sends Jones and Kate butterflies. The book, appropriate for ages 2 to 7, is now available at Amazon and Ingram.

Jody’s works center on angels on earth and the expression of their love and protection through synchronicity. On the ‘Tuesdays With The Angels’ section of her site, Sharpe presents stories of real life encounters with angels. The stories are available at Sharpe’s website at http://www.jodysharpe.com.

In Sharpe’s earlier, highly acclaimed novels, angels take on human form and interact with humanity in a variety of ways:

Town of Angels – It is angel vs. bully in the town of Mystic Bay, California, where a well kept secret lies. Angels live as humans there. After angels appeared to three children all was blissful in the town full of psychics, and ordinary folk. But as a bully, Klaus Waxman, comes to town, Angel Ken Leighton, a storeowner, must carefully guide his flock of humans not to give to in to the bully’s efforts. As Klaus opens a store mocking the resident angels sightings, Angel Ken guides psychic Justine Greer and her family to thwart his efforts. And with the help of the indomitable oldest psychic in town, Madam Norma, the bully meets his match with soft voices and intuitive minds…

To Catch An Angel – Jody is also the author of ‘To Catch An Angel’, written in memory of her late husband Steve. In ‘To Catch An Angel’, miracles happen in Mystic Bay, California, the town with the psychic and angel vibe. Angels are calling. Psychic Maggie Malone returns home to find she’s swept up in the miracle of it all. She can’t imagine why her mother left or who her father might be. But these questions pale in comparison to the wonder of the angels. Maggie meets writer, Noah Greenstreet. They realize they’ve met before, but where? Maggie and Noah embark on a journey to find our world is all awash with angels.

The Angel’s Daughter – A secret lies in Mystic Bay, California and only two people know it. First there’s Hannah, a tender curly headed half Angel Then there’s her father, Gabe, an effervescent, teddy bear of a full-blooded angel. And it’s up to Hannah to keep the secret safe but she’s made a colossal mistake telling her ex-boyfriend and writing professor, Sam Blakely. Now he’s written a book exposing the secret to the world.

Sharpe presents stories and interviews about angels in her ‘Tuesdays With The Angels’ blog series. She is now accepting submissions of angel stories for possible inclusion. She hopes to create a collection of angel stories that involve sightings of angels, interaction with angels, miraculous angel encounters and other types of accounts or stories. All submissions will be considered, but inclusion is not guaranteed. Stories may be submitted at http://bit.ly/2FV8amd.

Jody was chosen as a winner in the annual ’50 Great Writers You Should Be Reading’ Book Awards’. She was chosen from a field of hundreds of authors through a public voting process.

Jody Sharpe is available for media interviews and can be reached using the information below, or by email at sharpejody76@gmail.com. Angel stories can be submitted at http://bit.ly/2FV8amd. All of her books are available at online book retailers. New quotes will be added every Tuesday to the ‘Tuesdays With The Angels’ section of her blog, which can be found at her website at http://www.JodySharpe.com.

Jody Sharpe had a rewarding career as a Special Education teacher. Writing about angels became healing after losing her daughter and then her husband. The valuable lessons she learned about moving forward and loving life in the now have set her on a mission to tell the stories with love, humor and spiritual awakening. The fictitious town of Mystic Bay has given her an avenue to put characters and themes together hopefully enlightening the reader towards contemplation of the precious life and memories we are given.

