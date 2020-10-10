Home Celebrity Joe Giudice Confirms He’s ‘Seeing A Lawyer’ In Italy 1 Month After...
Celebrity

Joe Giudice Confirms He’s ‘Seeing A Lawyer’ In Italy 1 Month After Finalizing Divorce From Teresa

0

Jenna Lemoncelli

Joe Giudice has moved on from Teresa Giudice just one month after their divorce was finalized. In a candid interview with Wendy Williams on Oct. 9, Joe gushed over his new lawyer lady, who he said is ‘helping with a lot’ in his life!

Juicy Joe has a new lady in his life! Joe Giudice revealed that he’s in the early stages of a romantic relationship with a lawyer in Italy, where he currently lives. The father of four — whose divorce from RHONJ‘s Teresa Giudice was finalized on September 2, eight months after they split — did not name his new beau. And, she seems to make him a very happy man.

“I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” Joe said during a virtual interview on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other you know what I mean,” he said before clarifying, “I wouldn’t say she’s my girlfriend, but we’re hanging out together.”

Teresa & Joe Giudice
Teresa & Joe Giudice. (Photo credit: AP Images)

As for why things didn’t work out with Teresa after 20 years together? Joe explained that the “distance” between the two was the ultimate reason behind the split. “The distance and how’s it going to work? She’s over there [in New Jersey] I’m over here [in Italy],” he said.  “There’s no way it’s going to work no matter where I’m at. What am I going to do pull the kids out of school to come here? What are we doing to do with the kids? — It just won’t work,” he continued, before claiming that the split “really wasn’t by choice. We fought and fought and fought.”

Fans of the exes will know that Joe is currently living in Italy with family. In March of 2019, he was released from Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania after he served a 41-month sentence for fraud. Following his release, Joe was immediately transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody to be deported to Italy.

In March of 2014, Teresa and Joe pled guilty to charges of fraud. They later struck a deal with federal prosecutors that Teresa would serve her prison time first, followed by Joe, so that their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 — would have at least one parent at home during the legal woes. Teresa was sentenced to spend 15 months in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. But, she ended up getting released early, after only 11 months, in December of 2015.

When asked if he’d ever come back to the U.S. to live, Joe alluded that Italy could be his permanent residence. “First I got to get permission to come back and once I get permission I want to be able to come visit whenever I want,” he explained of his legal situation. “I don’t know if I ever want to live there again. But, I want to come back to visit my mother, brother, sister, my kids, my nieces, I got everybody there, friends, I grew up there.”

Joe also confirmed that he hasn’t seen his and Teresa’s four daughters in 10 months. “We talk every day,” Joe said, noting that he had a call with Milania planned for that day. “I was watching them play soccer yesterday through the phone. So, good thing for the phones. It’s better to be there in person, but what’re ya gonna do,” he explained, adding, “Right now, I wouldn’t be able to come there anyway.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe vegetable to protect against type 2 diabetes symptoms – 'the single best type of food'
Next articleThe Red River Showdown is a Must-Win for the Texas Longhorns | Joel Klatt

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Desiree S. Anzalone: 5 Things On Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz’s Great-Granddaughter Dead At 31

0
Cassie Gill After a battle with stage 4 breast cancer, Desiree S. Anzalone sadly passed away on Sept. 27. Learn more about Lucille Ball &...
Read more
Celebrity

These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush — 30% Off!

0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s fall, and you know what that...
Read more
Celebrity

Tori Spelling is 'grateful' to be 'unharmed' after witnessing a shooting with her kids

0
View photosTori Spelling, pictured last year, witnessed a shooting with her family but they are "unharmed." (Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage) MoreTori Spelling is “unharmed” after witnessing...
Read more
Celebrity

Kanye West Officially Votes For Himself For President, Showing Off His Ballot Proudly & Twitter Claps Back

0
Emily Selleck Kanye West broke the internet when he announced he was running for President — now he’s officially voted for himself in the upcoming...
Read more
Celebrity

Michelle Trachtenberg Is Dating Her Talent Agent Jay Cohen

0
Johnni Macke Off the market! Michelle Trachtenberg is in a relationship with her talent agent, Jay Cohen, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.The Gossip Girl...
Read more
Celebrity

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate Pal Katharine McPhee’s Pregnancy News On Double Date Night

0
Julia Teti Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out with Katharine McPhee and David Foster to celebrate the singer’s pregnancy at Lucky’s Steakhouse...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kell Brook angered by Sky Sports as Brits could miss Terence Crawford bout

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Kell Brook will head into one of the biggest fights of his career next month when he takes on Terence Crawford on...
Read more

Love Letter: Losing a Friend to Covid

Fashion 0
Charanna AlexanderLosing a loved one is always devastating, and those feelings of loss are heightened at a time when many have been forced to...
Read more

Republicans are finally ready to diss Don

US 0
John F. Harris and Melanie Zanona * Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas acknowledging in a Friday interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he’s “worried” about...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: