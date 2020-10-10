Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Impersonate Kylie Jenner Getting ‘Wasted’ On ‘KUWTK’ In Hilarious Video

Home Celebrity Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Impersonate Kylie Jenner Getting ‘Wasted’ On ‘KUWTK’...
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showed off their acting skills by perfectly lip-syncing to a viral scene from the latest episode of ‘KUWTK.’ Sophie played a tipsy Kylie Jenner, while Joe reenacted a less-than-enthusiastic Kourtney Kardashian.

Sophie Turner, 24, and Joe Jonas, 31, teamed up to act out a hilarious scene from the Oct. 9 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it was everything. On Thursday night’s episode, fans saw the return of Kylie Jenner’s singing skills as she belted out that she’s going to “get wasted” during a family dinner. “I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney [Kardashian] what the f*** are you on?!,” Kylie sing-asked her sister. The freestyle must’ve resonated with Sophie, because the Game of Thrones actress lip-synced those exact lines for a TikTok with her husband.

Instead of a cup of tequila, though, Sophie was holding her water bottle. Right on cue, Joe lip-synced Kourtney’s reaction: “I don’t know what the f-ck is going on so I’m just appreciating my bread.” And instead of bread, Joe — who was sporting his new pink hair for Breast Cancer Awareness Month — was actually diving into what appeared to be a cup of ice cream from Sprinkle’s Cupcakes.

Joe shared their masterpiece of a TikTok to his Instagram as well, captioning it, “WaAaSsSstEDDDD.” This is also one of the few social media posts that Joe and Sophie have shared of themselves since welcoming their first child together, a baby girl named Willa, on July 22! The first-time parents have kept their lives relatively low-key since the baby’s arrival, and have only been photographed in public twice after Sophie gave birth. Shortly before filming their KUWTK-inspired TikTok, Joe and Sophie were pictured with their daughter amid an outing in Los Angeles for the very first time on Oct. 8!

This isn’t the first time Joe has recreated a scene from KUWTK for TikTok. In January, the Jonas Brothers member enlisted his brothers and bandmates, Kevin and Nick, to act out one of the most legendary scenes from the E! series: the time Kim Kardashian swatted her purse at Khloe Kardashian and yelled, “Don’t be rude!” It looks like Joe does indeed keep up with Kardashians — and Sophie too, apparently.

