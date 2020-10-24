Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Romantic History: From 1st Meeting To Eloping, A Baby Girl & More

By

Emily Selleck

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner quickly cemented themselves as one of the internet’s favorite couple’s when they confirmed they were dating in 2017. Look back at the timeline of their romance.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas were the power couple we didn’t know we needed when they revealed their romance back in early 2017. The pair had met less than one year earlier after the singer slid into her DMs, and the rest as they say, is history. From their surprise elopement in Vegas to their elegant wedding in the south of France, Sophie and Joe are certainly one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood. Take a look back at their relationship timeline.

The couple meet in 2016

The pair had “a lot of mutual friends” but they didn’t meet until Joe made the plunge by shooting his shot in the GoT actress’ Instagram DMs. “We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in a March 2019 interview. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.” She later told Elle magazine in March 2020, “I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a d**k. I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish — or I don’t know what.” She went on to say they met at a “dirty” bar, but the conversation was effortless. “[It was a ] local s***ty bar, dirty, with great music and people throwing up everywhere … It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

First sightings in 2017

They kept their romance under wraps for sometime, however they were soon photographed together at restaurants in New York City. They were also seen touching down in Paris for Fashion Week in March 2017. They walked through Charles de Gaulle Airport hand in hand and sat in the front row together at shows, all but confirming their romance.

Joe & Sophie attend the 2017 Met Gala separately

Just when fans thought they had confirmation of Sophie and Joe’s couple status, they walked the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala solo! Nevertheless, just a few hours later they were spotted walking hand-in-hand into an after party.

- Advertisement -

Things get serious: an engagement and a puppy

Nothing says ‘this is serious’ quite like adopting a dog with your significant other! That’s exactly what Joe and Sophie did in Fall 2017 when they welcomed a fur baby named Porky Basquiat. They later adopted another Alaskan Klee Kai named Waldo Picasso, who’s the biological brother of Porky. “Porky is a maniac, a wild man, and Waldo is shy,” Joe told The Today Show in 2018. Shortly after welcoming the adorable pup, Joe popped the question! “I said yes,” Sophie revealed, showing off a pear-shaped diamond which cost Joe an estimated $ 150,000. The newly-engaged couple shared the news on IG, and were met with sweet, congratulatory words from their friends, fans, and co-stars.

Sophie appears in the ‘Sucker’ music video

After a six-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers returned to the music scene, and Sophie was on deck to help with their debut! She appeared in the music video for their comeback single “Sucker” alongside Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Sophie & Joe elope in Las Vegas

One and a half years after their engagement, the couple secretly eloped in Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They said their “I do’s” in a little white wedding chapel, with an Elvis impersonator on deck (it was Vegas after all). Sophie wore a chic bridal jumpsuit by Bevza, and the sweet couple exchanged candy Ring Pops.

They attend the 2019 Met Gala together

Shortly after their Vegas wedding, the pair walked side-by-side up the iconic steps to the Met Gala. They turned heads in multi-colored, matching Louis-Vuitton ensembles by designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

The couple say “I do” in France

- Advertisement -

In true A-lister fashion, the pair had two weddings! They tied the knot in front of family and friends in the South of France in June 2019. Joe said it was a “middle ground” for the couple. “We both have spent a lot of time in France together,” he told Dr. Phil. “It also happens to be one of the most romantic places in the world.” Nick’s brothers were his best men, while Sophie’s co-star from Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams, served as the maid of honor. They have remained relatively tight-lipped about the details of the nuptials, however Sophie stunned in a Louis Vuitton gown.

Sophie welcomes a baby girl

The couple officially became parents to a baby girl named Willa on July 22, 2020! The happy couple had kept quite mum about the entire pregnancy in its early days. First reports of their exciting news surfaced on Feb. 12 and the pair were, naturally, very excited. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told Just Jared at the time. Amid the coronavirus pandemic in the spring and summer of 2020, the pair were seen out and about, with Sophie rocking oversized tees and sweaters in an attempt to hide her growing bump. Fans couldn’t have been happier for them when they officially welcomed Willa in July, and we can’t wait to see more from this growing family in the future!