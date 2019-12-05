Joe Sugg spills how he may also help Strictly's Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden get further votes

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Joe Sugg, 28, who competed on the present with Dianne Buswell, 30, final 12 months, spoke about Karim Zeroual, 25, and Amy Dowden’s upcoming dances on the present this weekend. On the newest Strictly podcast, he informed listeners that his mates are more likely to vote for the pair due to their music alternative.

This Saturday, the dancing duo will carry out an American Easy to Neil Diamond’s Candy Caroline in addition to an Argentine Tango to Bond’s Libertango. Talking along with his podcast co-host Kim Winston, he informed listeners the dancing duo will get votes from a few of his mates. He mentioned: “Their American Easy is Candy Caroline by Neil Diamond. “It’s an anthem, I do know right away they’re getting all my mates again dwelling’s votes as a result of they only love that music. READ MORE: Matt Baker: Alex Jones campaigns for co-host after The One Show exit

Joe Sugg mentioned his mates will likely be voting for Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden have made it by means of to the semi-final

“They won’t know the couples necessarily but they’ll be like, ‘If I hear Sweet Caroline, I vote for it’.” Joe’s co-host Kym then queried: “Are you trying to tell me your friends stopped watching after you left?” The Youtube star replied: “Oh no, I made sure they still watched. They’re actually invested now.” Final weekend, Karim and Amy grew to become the primary dancing duo to get the right rating of 40.

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden had been awarded the primary excellent rating of the collection for his or her Jive

Joe Sugg danced with Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing final 12 months

The pair impressed the 4 judges and viewers with their energetic Jive routine as a part of film week. This weekend, they are going to combat for a spot within the closing alongside Kelvin Fletcher, Emma Barton and Chris Ramsey. Elsewhere, Joe continued to share among the reminiscences from his time on the present. He mentioned he was “lucky” to have gotten to the ultimate as he and his former dance companion barely did any lifts. DON’T MISS…

