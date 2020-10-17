Home Celebrity John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Spotted Kissing Outside Courthouse After Getting Marriage...
Celebrity

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Spotted Kissing Outside Courthouse After Getting Marriage License

0

bshilliday

John Cena and new wife Shay Shariatzadeh couldn’t hide their joy upon picking up their marriage license. They adorably posed for loving selfies at a Tampa, FL courthouse.

John Cena still hasn’t commented on his reported Oct. 12 private nuptials to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. But they sure looked to be in the happiest of moods after picking up their marriage license ahead of the wedding. In a video obtained by Tampa, FL TV news station WFLA, the pair is seen walking out of a Hillsborough County, FL courthouse on what the station says was Friday, Oct. 9, three days before the pair said their “I Do’s.” As soon as the doors close behind them, John, 43, gets out his phone and starts taking selfies of his happy moment with Shay. You can watch the adorable video here.

John can be seen smartly dressed in a blue button-down long-sleeved shirt that hugs his movie star muscles, which he paired with olive slacks. He takes off a green face mask off as soon as the couple gets outside. Shay, 30, is wearing a white tank top with buttons up the front, a stylish navy mini-skirt and tan open-toe mules with a several inch heel. Her long brunette hair is flowing straight down her back, as John approaches the side of the entryway and motions for Shay to join him.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh kiss a the premiere of ‘Dolittle’ on Jan. 11, 2020 . Photo credit: AP.

Shay takes off her white and black polka dotted mask and puts her face up to John’s, as he begins snapping away at selfies. The tech project manager sweetly kisses the former WWE star on the cheek, and puts her arm around his neck. John and Shay then go in for a kissing photo, planting their lips together sweetly. She next holds up a piece of paper, which appears to be their marriage license. Shay smiles excitedly, while holding it up towards her face.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh’s marriage license.

After capturing their memorable moment, John and Shay mask back up and head off down the sidewalk, lovingly clasping hands. They were first linked in March 2019 after the two shared a romantic four hour dinner date in her native Vancouver, Canada, where John had been filming the movie Playing With Fire. While they shared a number of dates to follow, John and Shay made their romance official at the movie’s premiere in October of that year, kissing on the red carpet.

John so far has not commented on being a married man. But he did post an Instagram photo on Oct. 12 — their reported wedding day — showing a large, fluffy male llama, with a smaller female llama cozied up to him. The cuddly animal couple looked precious, though it confused fans as John didn’t include a caption. Maybe some day he’ll share one of the courthouse selfies he took with Shay to his IG account, but for now it seems that they are meant for just the lovebirds to see.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAll-new iPad Air is available to pre-order today, as release date is finally confirmed
Next articleU.S. coronavirus cases surpass 8 million

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Everything the Kardashians Have Said About ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End

0
Dory Jackson A tough goodbye. September 8 will forever mark the beginning of the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ more than a decade-long...
Read more
Celebrity

Eamonn Holmes sparks frenzy in unearthed pic as he marks TV milestone 'Happy anniversary'

0
This Morning star Eamonn Holmes started working in television four decades ago this month. The 60-year-old presenter marked the special occasion by sharing an...
Read more
Celebrity

John Legend shares touching message to Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy loss

0
John Legend shared a heartfelt message to wife Chrissy Teigen amid their pregnancy loss. After dedicating his emotional Billboard Music Awards performance of “Never Break”...
Read more
Celebrity

Armie Hammer Seeks Joint Custody, Asks Elizabeth Chambers Return to U.S.

0
Meredith Nardino Homeward bound? Armie Hammer wants estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers to bring daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3, back to the U.S. after...
Read more
Celebrity

Laurence Fox urges Britons to 'resist' lockdown 'We're being ruled not governed'

0
A further added: "Who shall we hold responsible if that happens but it doesn't work, the NHS collapses and my mum dies?" Lancashire will become...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj & Drake Reveal They Wants ‘Playdates’ For Their Kids After She Gives Birth To Baby Boy

0
Alyssa Norwin After years of ups and downs in their friendship, Nicki Minaj and Drake proved they’re on good terms by revealing that they want...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders UK latest is good news for Sony and Microsoft

Entertainment 0
Xbox’s Phil Spencer believes that both Microsoft and Sony are going to sell-through all their PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-order stock. And while the...
Read more

France terror: Man 'BEHEADED' near school in Paris before attacker shot dead by police

World 0
Police discovered the body of the victim at around 5.30pm local time in Conflans Sainte-Honorine . A police source said the teacher had shown pupils...
Read more

Everything the Kardashians Have Said About ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End

Celebrity 0
Dory Jackson A tough goodbye. September 8 will forever mark the beginning of the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ more than a decade-long...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: