John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Spotted Kissing Outside Courthouse After Getting Marriage License

bshilliday

John Cena and new wife Shay Shariatzadeh couldn’t hide their joy upon picking up their marriage license. They adorably posed for loving selfies at a Tampa, FL courthouse.

John Cena still hasn’t commented on his reported Oct. 12 private nuptials to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. But they sure looked to be in the happiest of moods after picking up their marriage license ahead of the wedding. In a video obtained by Tampa, FL TV news station WFLA, the pair is seen walking out of a Hillsborough County, FL courthouse on what the station says was Friday, Oct. 9, three days before the pair said their “I Do’s.” As soon as the doors close behind them, John, 43, gets out his phone and starts taking selfies of his happy moment with Shay. You can watch the adorable video here.

John can be seen smartly dressed in a blue button-down long-sleeved shirt that hugs his movie star muscles, which he paired with olive slacks. He takes off a green face mask off as soon as the couple gets outside. Shay, 30, is wearing a white tank top with buttons up the front, a stylish navy mini-skirt and tan open-toe mules with a several inch heel. Her long brunette hair is flowing straight down her back, as John approaches the side of the entryway and motions for Shay to join him.

Shay takes off her white and black polka dotted mask and puts her face up to John’s, as he begins snapping away at selfies. The tech project manager sweetly kisses the former WWE star on the cheek, and puts her arm around his neck. John and Shay then go in for a kissing photo, planting their lips together sweetly. She next holds up a piece of paper, which appears to be their marriage license. Shay smiles excitedly, while holding it up towards her face.

After capturing their memorable moment, John and Shay mask back up and head off down the sidewalk, lovingly clasping hands. They were first linked in March 2019 after the two shared a romantic four hour dinner date in her native Vancouver, Canada, where John had been filming the movie Playing With Fire. While they shared a number of dates to follow, John and Shay made their romance official at the movie’s premiere in October of that year, kissing on the red carpet.

John so far has not commented on being a married man. But he did post an Instagram photo on Oct. 12 — their reported wedding day — showing a large, fluffy male llama, with a smaller female llama cozied up to him. The cuddly animal couple looked precious, though it confused fans as John didn’t include a caption. Maybe some day he’ll share one of the courthouse selfies he took with Shay to his IG account, but for now it seems that they are meant for just the lovebirds to see.

Like this: Like Loading...