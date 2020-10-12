John Cleese brands Monty Python co-star a 'fantasist' as he admits he never trusted him

At Graham’s memorial service, John delivered a eulogy that he was sure his late pal would appreciate.

He explained that Graham would never forgive him if he missed the “glorious opportunity” to shock the world on his behalf and become the first person at a televised British memorial service to say “f***”.

During the 2006 service, John said: “I could hear him whispering in my ear last night as I was writing this, ‘Alright, Cleese, you’re very proud of being the first person to ever say ‘sh**’ on television.

“If this service is really for me, just for starters, I want you to be the first person ever at a British memorial service to say ‘f***’!”

