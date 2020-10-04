Home Celebrity John Cusack defends speaking out about politics, reflects on fame in new...
Celebrity

John Cusack defends speaking out about politics, reflects on fame in new interview: 'I haven’t really been hot for a long time'

0
John Cusack talks about fame and politics in a new interview. (Photo: Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

With the election just a month away, a number of celebrities have made their political stances public — inevitably sparking a chorus of complaints that they should stay out of politics. But that’s nothing new to John Cusack, who has spent the past few years passionately tweeting about his support for Sen. Bernie Sanders and courting controversy on a number of hot-button topics. In a new interview with the Guardian, the actor dismisses any arguments that he shouldn’t speak out, or that he’s spoiled films for fans who disagree with his views.

“When you see children being ripped away from their mothers’ arms and put into kennels,” he told the newspaper, “I’m sorry if you think someone speaking out against that is someone not staying in their lane. But let’s agree that, if you can’t figure out that that’s fascism, then we don’t have anything more to say to each other, and I don’t have any respect for you, and we should probably not talk. I mean!”

As anyone familiar with his Twitter account can attest, the Say Anything and High Fidelity star is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, who he says once tapped him on the shoulder at a 2003 boxing match in Las Vegas because Melania was a fan.

“He’s an evil f*** and he grinds our faces in it every day,” Cusack told the paper of the man he claims made him recoil even then.

Despite his support of Sanders in the primaries, the Chicago-bred actor will be voting for Biden, he shared.

“You’re voting for an extension of the neoliberal order,” he said. “But the alternative is fascism. You have to vote against Trump.”

Of the election he added, “One hopes that sanity comes back. But, um, America is a bat-s**t-crazy place. So you just don’t know.”

Now starring in the Amazon Prime series Utopia, Cusack also reflected on the trajectory his career has taken, admitting, “I haven’t really been hot for a long time.”

Despite once starring in hits like Being John Malkovich and Con Air, the 54-year-old revealed that he’s struggled to “get projects financed,” musing, “that could be a function of getting older. Or it could be a function of being cold.”

- Advertisement -

Making movies is “brutal, transactional, superficial and dumb,” he added, citing the lackluster thrillers that have dominated his filmography of late,

“You may go make a film, you do all this work. And the movie sort of gets butchered in the editing room,” he explained. “And that happens, like … nine times out of 10? So it’s not a very satisfying thing, if only one in 10 movies that you’re making work out the way they were planned.”

Fans of his more critically lauded work may not always agree with his politics — and Cusack admits he’d happily move on to discussing “poetry, love, anything else, but that’s just not the times we’re in” — but he has no intention of backing down.

“Not all anger is just sort of somebody stuck in some rut in a basement,” he said. “If you can’t be outraged on behalf of other people, or express anger at injustice, maybe that is its own rut. Sure, I might go too far sometimes. But I really just want to get across the message: that we’re sleepwalking into an incredibly dark possible future.

“Maybe being outspoken hurts your career … I’m just aware it helps me sleep better at night, knowing that I wasn’t passive during this time.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Source:Yahoo Celebrity

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOMG! Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti Tease 'Laguna Beach' Virtual Reunion
Next articleNYC To Close Businesses In Parts Of Brooklyn And Queens As Virus Takes Hold Again

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Kenzo Takada dead: Fashion founder and designer dies aged 81 from Covid-19

Newslanes - 0
News of his death comes a day after his brand showed its 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week. It wasn't long before many fans of...
Read more
Celebrity

OMG! Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti Tease 'Laguna Beach' Virtual Reunion

Newslanes - 0
Mariah Cooper Let’s go back … back to the beginning. Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti want the cast of Laguna Beach to reunite for the...
Read more
Celebrity

James Martin confronts 'vile' backlash as he takes 'break' from social media in LAST post

Newslanes - 0
Saturday Morning host James Martin, 48, has announced he will be taking a break from social media after receiving a number of "vile" comments...
Read more
Celebrity

Thomas Jefferson Byrd dead: Spike Lee actor 'shot to death multiple times' aged 70

Newslanes - 0
The big-screen star also appeared in many TV productions, including his role as Louis Arthur on the series In the Heat of the Night. Thomas...
Read more
Celebrity

'Magic Mike' Star Alex Pettyfer and Model Toni Garrn Are Married

Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn married in a romantic ceremony in her native Germany on Friday, October 2.The model, 28, wore a...
Read more
Celebrity

Ivana Trump 'Stressed' and 'Afraid' Over Ex-Husband Donald's Hospitalization: 'He Was Careless'

Newslanes - 0
Ivana Trump: Ex-Husband Donald 'Was Careless' with COVID-19 | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageIvana Trump 'Stressed' and 'Afraid' Over Ex-Husband...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

ShopTo warns customers with Xbox Series X/S pre-orders that they may miss out on launch day consoles, too

Gaming Newslanes - 0
The news comes just days after the retailer sent similar correspondence about PS5 pre-orders.UK retailer ShopTo is writing to customers with Xbox Series X/S pre-orders...
Read more

Kenzo Takada dead: Fashion founder and designer dies aged 81 from Covid-19

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
News of his death comes a day after his brand showed its 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week. It wasn't long before many fans of...
Read more

Coronavirus update – researchers may have discovered the most reliable symptom

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
Amid all this uncertainty and escalation, spotting the telltale signs of COVID-19 - the disease spawned from SARS-CoV- 2 - is more important than...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: