John Legend breaks his silence on grief in touching speech to wife Chrissy Teigen

“What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

He continued: “I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.

“We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

John went on to thank fans for their constant support through this hard time and that the power couple will forever be grateful.

