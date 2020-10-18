Home Celebrity John Leguizamo slams Latino support for President Trump: 'It's self-defeating and selfish'
Celebrity

John Leguizamo slams Latino support for President Trump: 'It's self-defeating and selfish'

0

In an Oct. 16 appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” actor John Leguizamo slammed Latinos who vote for President Trump. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

John Leguizamo slammed Latino support of President Trump in a new interview with Real Time’s Bill Maher.

On Friday, the Critical Thinking actor and director appeared virtually on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher and responded to a report suggesting that President Trump is popular among young Latino voters.

“There was an article I saw in the paper this week that talked about how … Trump is doing rather well with with young Latino men because of the machismo factor. I see you shaking your head,” Maher told Leguizamo, likely citing an Oct. 14 New York Times article stating that nearly 30 percent of Hispanic voters say they support him, “despite his anti-immigration rhetoric and policies.”

“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid. Let’s just get real,” Leguizamo told Maher. “I just feel like there’s a level of self-hate or just lack of care for the rest of your Latin brothers and sisters who are in cages, who are being demonized by this president.”

Leguizamo added, “Hate crimes against Latin people are way up. How can you not … 23 people were shot in El Paso for just being Latin, and you don’t care so you’re gonna vote for this braggadocio president?” referring to the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 20 people and left dozens more injured. “I just feel like it’s self-defeating and selfish.”

The actor suggested that President Trump was attempting to gain supporters by downplaying Biden’s faith. “They’re microtargeting Latin people in Arizona through WhatsApp … and they’re spreading this stuff that Biden is about to steal the Virgin Mary,” said Leguizamo. “First of all, he’s a super Catholic. … What’s he gonna be, like the Grinch with a big bag stealing the Virgin Mary? Who’s gonna carry those heavy-a** statues? Come on! He’s not taking the Virgin Mary.”

Last month, Leguizamo told Yahoo Entertainment that he planned to boycott the Sept. 20 Emmy Awards in in the absence of Latinx representation in TV and film. “If you don’t have Latin people, there’s no reason for me to see it,” he said. “What’s the point? It’s unbelievable that our stories aren’t being told, and there’s one reason for that. Executives don’t see us, don’t get us — don’t care about us.”

- Advertisement -

“I’m just dying to see positive Latin stories out there. … It’s just not OK to ignore us, exclude us,” he added. “We’re the largest minority group in the country. We’re the biggest voting block. We’re going to decide who the president is this year.”

Related: Leguizamo pushing to change perception of Latino community in U.S.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Comforts of Clutter
Next articleSeismic study proves rain really can move mountains – 'Such an exciting breakthrough’

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Gemma Atkinson's heartbreak as Strictly star speaks out on tragic loss 'He didn't recover'

0
In view of her 1.5 million Instagram followers, Gemma explained that her dad never "recovered" after he too suffered cardiac arrest. The 35-year-old admitted her...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Holden: BGT judge receives Ofcom complaint from Piers Morgan over 'nipple dress'

0
Amanda headed to hospital for an annual mammogram to get her boobs checked for early signs of breast cancer. Once the actress gave her Heart...
Read more
Celebrity

See Model Elsa Hosk and More Pregnant Stars’ Creative Sex Reveals

0
Nicole Briese When it comes to celebrity gender reveals, creativity abounds! Several stars — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba — have...
Read more
Celebrity

James Jordan addresses Strictly pro Neil Jones getting no partner 'Still can't believe it'

0
"We're missing you," the dancer shared to which Kevin said: "Oh," which was followed by a laugh. It came after a source explained that BBC...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Deliberately Shows Off Sexy Thong In Backless Givenchy Dress Before 40th Birthday

0
Erin Silvia Kim Kardashian was an incredible sight to see when she modeled a figure-flattering Givenchy dress while letting her bright red undergarment peek through...
Read more
Celebrity

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, celebrates fall in pants-free photo: 'Cold weather is coming'

0
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, posted a revealing photo of herself curled up in a sweater — without pants. (Photo: Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) MoreElizabeth...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Inside Max Rose's de Blasio-hating, f-bombing reelection campaign

US 0
Ally Mutnick Rose, a five-and-a-half-feet tall, bald Army veteran, represents a Trump-loving, cop-heavy district. And as some of the loudest voices in his party lurch...
Read more

NCIS season 18 theories: Gibbs to fall victim to attack as CBS shares 'black eye' promo

Tv & Radio 0
The pals team up to track down the leader of a drug ring who'd supplied Fornell's daughter with drugs. Fans will remember all too well...
Read more

Gemma Atkinson's heartbreak as Strictly star speaks out on tragic loss 'He didn't recover'

Celebrity 0
In view of her 1.5 million Instagram followers, Gemma explained that her dad never "recovered" after he too suffered cardiac arrest. The 35-year-old admitted her...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: