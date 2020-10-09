John Lennon at 80: The Beatles star’s 1981 plans and BEYOND from tour to family reunion

Fans are celebrating John Lennon ’s 80th birthday today, meaning The Beatles star has pretty much been dead as long as he was alive. The late music legend had big plans for 1981 and beyond from a Double Fantasy tour to a family reunion back in England. And now the author of a new book called John Lennon 1980: The Last Days In The Life has shared some of those fascinating details.

Speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk, Kenneth Womack said: “Well he was really cottoning on to the idea of going on tour.

“They were going to call it the One World, One People tour.

“Going on tour would have given the album a great big burst.”

The author said how even big acts like John Lennon or Paul McCartney, although beloved, really still needed to go on tour to push an album.

